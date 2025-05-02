Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom? - NOTE: it appears that there are no states that have made REAL ID mandatory. No matter what state you live in you can (at least for now) keep your state license and travel domestically if you have one of the 16 IDs (ie passport, military card, VA card are just a few) On Wednesday evening I had the pleasure of being asked to participate in a discussion about REAL ID and state sovereignty. This presentation was hosted by the Independent Medical Alliance previously known as FLCCC. Twila Brase was the featured speaker and I highly recommend you listen to the presentation and take advantage of the great resources she has to offer at REFUSEREALID.ORG There are 3 PDF information papers in the middle of the Home page that will give you all the information you need. Most people know nothing about REAL ID and that is on purpose. Please get educated using the resources Twila provides tell everyone you know about the dangers of a federal REAL ID. REAL ID is NOT mandatory and you can travel if you refuse REAL ID and get a state license. In order to fly domestically if you do not have REAL ID you need to have one of the 16 documents approved by the law. Some of the listed is a US passport, military ID, VA ID just to name a few. If you already have a REAL ID you can change back to a state license. Again, Twila’s information will help you through the system. 52 min. VIDEO

Senator Rand Paul had legislation in 2017 to repeal REAL ID. He is now the Chair for the Senate Homeland Security Committee so WHY has he done nothing to delay and try again to have REAL ID repealed? Please call Senator Paul’s office and demand he delay REAL ID and again attempt to repeal this unconstitutional law. 202-224-4343

TN Representative Mark Green is the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. His number is: 202-225-2811

U.S. “Rejects and Denounces” UN’s Agenda 2030 - this is awesome if they carry through with what was said - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

HHS Halts Deadly Disease Research at Fort Detrick BSL-4 Biolab in 'Safety Stand-Down' - ARTICLE

