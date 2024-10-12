The Politics of Disobedience: Just Say NO to REAL ID Before October 15, 2024 - PLEASE enter your comment TODAY. It takes but a few minutes to do. REAL ID has nothing to do with what they tell us. It is all about monitoring, control and collecting data. It is the first step to a global digital ID folks. They were not successful in doing this globally many years ago so they forced it down to the states. The REAL ID agenda has gotten a lot of push back and has taken many years to actually get kicked off but of course now with the push for digital IDs, social credit scores, the future mandated jabs and CBDC the time is right for them to enforce it. I believe every state has already set up REAL ID and is ready to go. If they move forward I think all of the drivers in the US need to just stop getting a drivers license. They are unconstitutional to begin with like most things we are forced to do. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several videos embedded in this article)

THIS IS BAD! Kamala Harris STARTS CRYING & LOST BLACK VOTERS After Candace Owens SHOWED THIS VIDEO..Candace did 2 back to back videos 2 weeks ago with all of the research she did and she has all of the receipts - this is apparently another show she did - I highly recommend going to her site and watching the first 2 shows with all the details but this short version is enough to ask the same question we had about Obama…..Who IS Kamala Harris?? Is she yet another Manchurian Candidate like Obama?? We also know that she is not a natural born citizen and therefore not eligible to be VP or President - Does ANYONE today truly care about the Constitution? 25 min. VIDEO

Martin Armstrong: Is FEMA a Slush Fund? yes it is and it needs to be shut down and all the funding returned to the states. People and states working together do a much better job, a lot faster and for a lot less money. ARTICLE

Peterson Academy Poised to Take on Overpriced, Woke Universities - personally I am not a fan of Peterson (at all) but I leave him and this information up to my subscribers to research and decide for themselves. ARTICLE

Migration, Assimilation, and the Limits of Compassion - immigration without assimilation DOES NOT WORK and at one time assimilation was mandated. That was a time when everything was written in English only and students were not admitted to school if they did not speak English. When you do not demand assimilation those that migrate here try to turn America into the country they came from and we see that everyday. I know a few folks that have spent most of their life in the US and still speak only their native tongue. The husband of my best friend came to America from Italy when he was 12 years old and had to sit out of school for a year while he learned to speak, read and write in English. Of course that was 60 years ago. He graduated from an American high school only a year later than his age group. He became a very successful business man as did his siblings. We do not do these people any favors by not demanding assimilation. I believe we no longer demand assimilation for political reasons. These people who do not assimilate end up on the welfare rolls and traditionally will vote Democrat to protect their free handouts. If we are to truly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN we have to get back to what made a America great in the first place. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

