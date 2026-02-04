I attended this ZOOM meeting about REAL ID and it is my hope you will take the time to listen to the important information shared with the participants and share with others - 1 hr. VIDEO

Urge a Senate Hearing on REAL ID Repeal (S. 2769) - Please take this simple action to help move federal legislation to repeal REAL ID. - Please be aware that after you send your message you will see a message that directs you to your email to get a code in which to enter on your submission - ACTION

WHO Just Ran A Simulation For The “Next Pandemic.” 31 Governments Took Part. - it is obvious these simulations have nothing to do with preparing for a pandemic…I believe they are laying out the plan to release a pathogen and cause the next pandemic - ARTICLE

Rallying Against ICE, Students Across US Join the Revolution by Alex Newman - federal indoctrination centers (public school) are finally working as planned so many, many decades ago. We are a country of laws until we are not. Following the law and the Constitution are just platitudes today. When it comes to actually following the law and the Constitution well that doesn’t fit the agenda. Due you really believe these kids even know what “due process” is? They are just following the crowd - Even in my very supposed conservative TN community students were let out of school to protest. Any school that released students to attend these protests should be taken to task. What if something happened to one or more of these students during these so called “peaceful” demonstrations that are not intended to be peaceful at all??? - ARTICLE

Save the SAVE AMERICA ACT by Lex Greene - This is very important information and a request to make a call to Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty. If you are not in TN please call your US Senators. The article has all the contact information - I made my calls yesterday - ARTICLE

These articles are long but worth taking the time to read even if you have to read in chunks.

BREAKING: The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network Part 1 - by Sayer Ji - ARTICLE

Inside Project Molecule — How JPMorgan and the Gates Foundation Turned Biology into Investable Infrastructure Part 2 - by Sayer Ji - ARTICLE

WHEN will someone arrest this demon???

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING