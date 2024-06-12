Resisting the Globalist WHO Full Capture Plan - It’s Not Over!an excellent interview with Reggie Littlejohn and Mel K - 49 min. VIDEO

Industry bodies expand digital twin partnership - what strikes you when you look at the picture of the city at the top of this article??? Please share in the comments. All of this technology has only ONE purpose and that is to control and surveil all human activity. ARTICLE

Miss AI: The World’s First Beauty Pageant for AI-Generated Models - just more proof they want to do away with the vast majority of humans. Anyone that watches this is part of the problem. No viewers they get no paid ads and they implode. The problem is the brainwashed kids that were sat in a corner by their parents with a cell phone, IPad, computer from the time they could push the on button will love this stuff and that is why tech was pushed on our kids and used by lazy, unengaged parents to keep their kids out of their hair. ARTICLE

GOP Funding Bill Includes Billions For U.N. Backed Mass Migration to U.S. - as I have said over an over again the Rs and the Ds all sleep in the same bed. The difference is the Ds don’t hide what they are while the Rs try to convince you they are different than the Ds but their actions over many years prove differently. The Rs want certain rules around the money which they KNOW are not enforceable. Just another dog and pony show. ARTICLE

Luxury Hotel to Become Homeless Encampment with Perks - bottom line we are rewarding people with mental illness, drug and alcohol addictions with a life better than those that get up and work each day and will now pay for these people to live in the lap of luxury. There are also many that are homeless because CA has become so expensive that even a lot of working people cannot afford rent or to buy a home. Believe me the moment they move these people into that building the streets will be jam packed with another crew of homeless expecting to live in luxury too. And in 5 years the buildings will be so destroyed they will be a place you wouldn’t even let your dog sleep in. Everyone of these people get free benefits from the state…..they should be made to pay rent and they should all be responsible for the monitored upkeep of the buildings…….but oh gee that would be infringing on their rights but it is ok to walk all over the working man’s rights. This does not fix anything; it shoves it under the rug and hides the problem. If it is locked in a building instead of on the street then they convince people there is no problem. But like I said those empty streets will remain empty for about 24 hours - ARTICLE

Why the WHO’s Updated Rules Should Alarm You - ARTICLE

National and worldwide vaccination programs and US-FDA vaccine non-regulation as among the longest of long cons by Katherine Watt. - ARTICLE

