Reggie Littlejohn/A Blue Texas?/RFK Jr./Somalia/SAVE AMERICA ACT/REAL ID
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Reggie Littlejohn Addresses the Israeli Knesset’s Health Committee on the WHO - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
Texas Shifting BLUE by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Congress Bypasses Kennedy’s Withdrawal from Bill Gates’ GAVI Vaccine Cartel With New Bill Funding Through State Department: HR 7006 - this should give you a glimpse of what RFK Jr. has to contend with. I wonder how much campaign money Gates gives these guys. Just another example of how our elected care only about their own campaign and not the health and welfare of the people that continue to vote for them - ARTICLE
US Spent $10B and 42 American Lives Trying to Help Somalia - ARTICLE
Save the SAVE AMERICA ACT by Lex Greene - This is very important information and a request to make a call to your 2 US Senators.Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty. The article has all the contact information - I placed my call to Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty and I tried several different numbers for the VP but was never able to actually get connected to anyone to leave a message for the VP - ARTICLE
I attended this ZOOM meeting about REAL ID presented by Twila Brase and it is my hope you will take the time to listen and share this important information shared with the participants - 1 hr. VIDEO
During the session, we covered:
• What happens at the airport without a REAL ID
• What TSA rules actually say
• Other forms of identification that are accepted
• Why REAL ID goes beyond air travel
• Practical steps people can take
refuserealid.org has great resources and handouts to educate people on REAL ID
Kennedy wants to defund GAVI.......and the $$$ payoff our representatives must get to keep that from happening.........sickening.
Reggie Littlejohn is a breath of fire, earth, air and water! Vigorous, grounded, level minded and caring.