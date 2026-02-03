Reggie Littlejohn Addresses the Israeli Knesset’s Health Committee on the WHO - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Texas Shifting BLUE by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Congress Bypasses Kennedy’s Withdrawal from Bill Gates’ GAVI Vaccine Cartel With New Bill Funding Through State Department: HR 7006 - this should give you a glimpse of what RFK Jr. has to contend with. I wonder how much campaign money Gates gives these guys. Just another example of how our elected care only about their own campaign and not the health and welfare of the people that continue to vote for them - ARTICLE

US Spent $10B and 42 American Lives Trying to Help Somalia - ARTICLE

Save the SAVE AMERICA ACT by Lex Greene - This is very important information and a request to make a call to your 2 US Senators.Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty. The article has all the contact information - I placed my call to Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty and I tried several different numbers for the VP but was never able to actually get connected to anyone to leave a message for the VP - ARTICLE

I attended this ZOOM meeting about REAL ID presented by Twila Brase and it is my hope you will take the time to listen and share this important information shared with the participants - 1 hr. VIDEO

During the session, we covered:

• What happens at the airport without a REAL ID

• What TSA rules actually say

• Other forms of identification that are accepted

• Why REAL ID goes beyond air travel

• Practical steps people can take

refuserealid.org has great resources and handouts to educate people on REAL ID

