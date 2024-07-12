Reggie Littlejohn/Republican traitors/VetAdmin refuses to follow law/Pro Life Groups are terrorists/Dr. McCullough
Friday July 12, 2024 Truth Bomb
TheyLied: Globalist coup - the U.N., the W.H.O., Digital ID's and 15 Minute Cities - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (5 min. and 33 min w/Reggie Littlejohn)
House Fails to Hold AG Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt After Four Republicans Defect - remember these 4 Republican traitors on November 5th. What happened to “no one is above the law?” I guess they really meant “no one is above the law except for Democrats.” ARTICLE
BOMBSHELL: VA (Veterans Administration) Tells Congress THEY WILL NOT COMPLY WITH LAWS... They WILL Take Vets Gun Rights - this is unbelievable folks - 10 min. VIDEO
U.S. Army Presentation Lists Pro-Life Organizations as Terrorist Groups - ARTICLE
Biden's Neurodegenerative Syndrome Consistent with COVID-19 Vaccine Injury with Dr. Peter McCullough - ARTICLE/VIDEO (10 min.)
I think the Transnational ruling class doesn't make it out of this this time. It's not a big task to follow the money to the takers. They are already known.
...that meme is accurate Karen!...it's shocking so few control those areas...it is even if their designs were good, and in the best interests of humanity... never mind that they're not!.... it's alarming under the circumstances!...