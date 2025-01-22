Rep. Ralph Norman/J6ers/Barron Trump/Polly Toomey/Dr. Nass/Big money against RFK Jr./WHO
Wednesday January 22, 2025 Truth Bomb
Rep. Ralph Norman: What Trump Told Me After I Voted Against Johnson for Speaker - very good interview - Thanks to Victoria P. - 1 hr. VIDEO
Hmmmmm…..now what did Barron say to Biden??? 30 secs. VIDEO
CHD's Polly Tommey: Unvaccinated People Were Targeted & 'Murdered' By Hospitals During Covid! - 2 min. VIDEO
MSM is full of errors about the WHO withdrawal, so I will correct them. by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE
Soros, Rockefeller Money Behind Org Trying to Block RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
WHO Rape Scandal: At Least 83 Staff Sexually Assaulted, Raped, Victims As Young As 13—NONE FIRED; Tedros, Before His Ascent, Was Genocidal Killer And The People Of Ethiopia Tried To Warn Us - The need to withdraw from the WHO goes far beyond the mismanagement of the fake COVID scamdemic and sovereignty. If we continue to participate with that corrupt organization we are supporting the CCP, depopulation, genocide, rape and murder. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several videos in this article and to understand the depth of the depravity in the WHO you need to watch them all)
After that disgusting, traitorous oval office announcement about mRNA cancer vaccines I’m gonna go out on a limb and predict RFK will not be confirmed and that his inclusion in the campaign was a ploy. Hope I’m wrong.