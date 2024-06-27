For those that might be interested in a debate from RFK Jr. here is a link. It makes me very angry what they are doing to Trump but they are doing the same thing to RFK Jr. and I don’t like that either. I will be watching both at the same time. The left hates Kennedy as much as they do Trump. Kennedy 24

Breaking: Catherine Austin Fitts Exposes Globalist Banker Coup! - Maria Zeee Must Video - 49 min. VIDEO

Bridging the “Nature Gap” - we knew the NAC (Natural Asset Companies) would not just fold up their tent and go away because they were turned down by the SEC to trade on the stock markets. As most leftist issues they just put a new name on an old agenda. The real goal is the eventually grab ALL land and push everyone (everyone that is left) into the cities where you will become a prisoner and monitored 24/7. And they don’t care how long it takes them to do it. They have been working on this for many decades - they are very patient and very evil. ARTICLE

Fossil Fuels for Africa - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Absurd: UKHSA And Met Office Issue Yellow Heat Health Alert For Normal To Below Normal Summer Temperatures - do American really have such short memory spans that they cannot remember that every year in the summer it gets HOT????? ARTICLE

What’s really in childhood vaccines? And, did you know that DTaP vaccination puts your child at significantly higher risk of Sudden Infant Death? - ARTICLE

Bill Gates’ Apeel Treatment for Produce Turns Fruit Into Rubber Zombies - I can tell you that Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar is now using apples coated in Apeel but this article will fill you in on who else is using this crap from Bill Gates. ARTICLE

