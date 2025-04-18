RFK Jr. Holds News Conference on Autism Rates Today on C-SPAN - 30 min. VIDEO

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump Admin’s Bid To Implement Birthright Citizenship Restrictions - this is very concerning because most Americans including members of the Supreme Court do not follow, understand or support the original intent of the Constitution. If the people in this country truly understood the Constitution this would not even be a discussion. There is not and never was anything in the Constitution that allows foreigners to come here, drop a baby and then our country hands the baby American citizenship. The 14th Amendment was addressing the recently freed slaves giving them citizenship after the 13th Amendment freed them. It also addresses the Indians, Chinese in CA and Gypsies in PA. The Senate Hearing of 1866 (2 years before the 14th was unconstitutionally put in place) the members of the Senate hearing on the 14th Amendment clearly stated you were a citizen if born on US soil as long as your parents were not foreigners. Not rocket science. AND there is no court decision that overrides the Constitution. And the Constitution does not give the Supreme Court the final word on anything. They here cases and give OPINIONS. The courts were given much less power than the Executive branch and the Legislative branch. The 3 branches DO NOT have equal powers. The Legislative branch has the most power and authority. This branch is the only branch that can impeach which in itself gives the Legislative branch more power. The branch closest to the people was the branch our founders gave the most power. Everything starts with Art. 1 Sec. 8 which defines the legislative powers the states and the people of the states gave to the federal government. People cherry pick the parts of Maybury v. Madison they want people to know about but if you read the entire case it is very clear the Constitution is the supreme law of the land not the Supreme Court. Even Justice Sotomayor during Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health stated “Counsel, there's so much that's not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word. Marbury versus Madison. There is not anything in the Constitution that says that the Court, the Supreme Court, is the last word on what the Constitution means. It was totally novel at that time. And yet, what the Court did was reason from the structure of the Constitution that that's what was intended.” (emphasis is mine) Basically the SC gave itself power never intended in the Constitution or by our founders. You cannot “reason” what it means. You need to research the original intent and our founders made it very clear. Do you really think our founders would hand over all constitutional decisions to a group of unelected men/women in black robes who like any other human has bias. At the end of the day the state and the people of the states are the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional. ARTICLE

Dear President Trump - Lex Greene is a good friend of mine and I have known him for years and he IS a constitutional expert. Such a shame Trump doesn’t have people like Lex, Dr. Wolverton or KrisAnne Hall on his advisory team because whoever is advising him on matters of the Constitution has ZERO clue. ARTICLE

WATCH: Criminal referral sent to DOJ accusing Letitia James of mortgage fraud - typical Democrat….accusing others of exactly what they are guilty of doing - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

Trump Blocks Israeli Strike on Iran, Opts for Diplomacy Instead - ARTICLE

Trump Blocks Illegals From Receiving Social Security After Biden Let 2 Million Enroll - and the left (Democrats) take to MSM telling people Trump is going to end SS when all he is doing is trying to end the fraud that is bankrupting the system (which in my personal view should be ended and voluntary investment accounts set up instead - did you know that SS was at one time voluntary??) ARTICLE

