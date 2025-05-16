Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Brent Briggs
14h

CLINTON FIRED...: Slick Willy promised to reduce the bloat in government and offered $25,000 (of our money) to every fed employee wanting to leave. This became a mass "early retirement" parachute for thousands of government barnacles. A total of 426K left.

He further eliminated over 700K from the military by suspending promotions across the board. If an officer is "passed over" for promotion 2x, s/he receives a dishonorable discharge. It's better to change careers BEFORE that winds up on your record, because every future employer wants to know!

Enlisted military personnel earn squat. Being denied their next promotion and pay raise was a steel-toe boot to the jewels. Better to find a job that pays.

In stark contrast, Trump's approach is to find out who is corrupt, crooked, dishonest, and abetting criminals, and fire them. No wonder the libs are screaming like pigs.

Medical Truth Podcast
14h

I call Jim Jordan out on BS!! Mr. Operation Warp Speed/Trump promoted the Kill shot during, before, and long after the Election! The RepubTurds, DemonRats, and Trump are all in on it together! You know why anyone with half a brain would know this? 1.) Because five years after the rollout, and with millions of deaths and injuries from the bioweapon, it would have been taken off the market ASAP!! 2.) If you go to www.CapitolTrades.com the scum bag politicians in D.C. who were passing legislation and laws were buying and selling stock like Gordon Gecko in the movie Wall Street. The lesson learned from all this is, do not trust ANY and ALL politicians or Big Pharma, and be very selective about who treats you or your medical conditions! And as for Jim Jordan; nice try keep gaslighting and writing your so called "Love Letters" to Congress in order to make yourself relevant.

