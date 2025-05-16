BOMBSHELL: From Rep. Jim Jordan - If this pans out to be true it could mean the end for big pharma - This was posted on Rep. Jim Jordan’s X account.ARTICLE

SCOTUS UPDATE by Lex Greene - this did not go well today as I suspected. The SC is compromised and some of them need to be removed. The Trump administration put together a good petition regarding the original intent of the 14th Amendment but the Justices acted disgustingly. ARTICLE

There Is Overwhelming Evidence to Call for a Moratorium on the mRNA COVID Jabs': New MAHA Chief Medical Advisor - there may be some strategic reason for bringing on Dr. Aseem Malhotra (he cannot be bullied because he is an advisor and can speak freely) but I know we have some great American MAHA doctors that would have gladly volunteered for this job and have the same view points on mRNA bio weapons - Dr. Malhotra is a good guy BUT we have many just as good if not better right here in America - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

IMA’s “Smart Moms” Campaign Scores Victory: HHS to Halt mRNA Vaccines for Kids, Pregnant Women - great news but if this jab is not safe for children and pregnant women that means it is not good for anyone. I believe this is just the first step folks - ARTICLE

KS lawsuit v Pfizer: good news! Judge rules the case may proceed in state court by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

