BOMBSHELL/SCOTUS Update/IMA Scores a huge victory/Dr. Aseem Malhotra/Day 114
Friday May 16, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
BOMBSHELL: From Rep. Jim Jordan - If this pans out to be true it could mean the end for big pharma - This was posted on Rep. Jim Jordan’s X account.ARTICLE
SCOTUS UPDATE by Lex Greene - this did not go well today as I suspected. The SC is compromised and some of them need to be removed. The Trump administration put together a good petition regarding the original intent of the 14th Amendment but the Justices acted disgustingly. ARTICLE
There Is Overwhelming Evidence to Call for a Moratorium on the mRNA COVID Jabs': New MAHA Chief Medical Advisor - there may be some strategic reason for bringing on Dr. Aseem Malhotra (he cannot be bullied because he is an advisor and can speak freely) but I know we have some great American MAHA doctors that would have gladly volunteered for this job and have the same view points on mRNA bio weapons - Dr. Malhotra is a good guy BUT we have many just as good if not better right here in America - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)
IMA’s “Smart Moms” Campaign Scores Victory: HHS to Halt mRNA Vaccines for Kids, Pregnant Women - great news but if this jab is not safe for children and pregnant women that means it is not good for anyone. I believe this is just the first step folks - ARTICLE
KS lawsuit v Pfizer: good news! Judge rules the case may proceed in state court by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE
CLINTON FIRED...: Slick Willy promised to reduce the bloat in government and offered $25,000 (of our money) to every fed employee wanting to leave. This became a mass "early retirement" parachute for thousands of government barnacles. A total of 426K left.
He further eliminated over 700K from the military by suspending promotions across the board. If an officer is "passed over" for promotion 2x, s/he receives a dishonorable discharge. It's better to change careers BEFORE that winds up on your record, because every future employer wants to know!
Enlisted military personnel earn squat. Being denied their next promotion and pay raise was a steel-toe boot to the jewels. Better to find a job that pays.
In stark contrast, Trump's approach is to find out who is corrupt, crooked, dishonest, and abetting criminals, and fire them. No wonder the libs are screaming like pigs.
I call Jim Jordan out on BS!! Mr. Operation Warp Speed/Trump promoted the Kill shot during, before, and long after the Election! The RepubTurds, DemonRats, and Trump are all in on it together! You know why anyone with half a brain would know this? 1.) Because five years after the rollout, and with millions of deaths and injuries from the bioweapon, it would have been taken off the market ASAP!! 2.) If you go to www.CapitolTrades.com the scum bag politicians in D.C. who were passing legislation and laws were buying and selling stock like Gordon Gecko in the movie Wall Street. The lesson learned from all this is, do not trust ANY and ALL politicians or Big Pharma, and be very selective about who treats you or your medical conditions! And as for Jim Jordan; nice try keep gaslighting and writing your so called "Love Letters" to Congress in order to make yourself relevant.