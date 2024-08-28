VIDEO - RFK Jr and Tucker Carlson discuss what environmentalism really is (Aug.2024) - this is a must watch video. It clears up a lot of the lies and propaganda about RFK Jr. I don’t agree with everything he believes in but this short interview with Tucker Carlson shows a man of deep spirituality and caring. 12 min. VIDEO

If interested in the full interveiw - 1 hr. 26 min. VIDEO

BTW…..RFK Jr. has been appointed to Trump’s transition team and will assist in bringing on new members to the administration.

Trump Rally SWAT Sniper Spills the Beans: FBI ‘Evidence Tampering’ Verdict [VIDEOS] - be sure to watch the 4 short videos included in the article. In the first video there is brief mention of a white van. The video below covers a lot of things not made public and the white van is one of them. There is no doubt in my mind that the attempted assassination of President Trump was an inside job. Just like the assassination of JFK and RFK. - I also believe JFK Jr. was killed. Remember he was running for US Senate against Hillary Clinton - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 min., 5 min. , 7 min., 2 min.)

Proof of a 2nd Shooter - Trumps in Trouble - some will say this is all speculation but all of it IS possible - 49 min. VIDEO

The 2024 Cheat and What's Being Done About It by Elizabeth Nickson - every able bodied American needs to step up and volunteer to poll watch and work the polls. Many counties around the country do not have their required number of poll workers and this election is too important for this to continue. I just signed up to be a poll worker in my county. They need to know we are engaged and we are watching. People also need to hang around the polls after they close to observe and record any suspicious activities taking place. Also, get teams together to watch and record violations at the ballot boxes - ARTICLE

Dr. Harvey Risch Warns: Covid Shots Are TOXIC - ARTICLE

