Trump Admin Blocks Harvard From Enrolling International Students, Requires Current Foreign Students To Transfer 'Or Lose Legal Status' - ARTICLE

Casey Means Under Fire: Unlicensed Surgeon General Nominee Tied to Woke Medical Family, Drug Use, and Fringe ‘Witch Doctor’ Beliefs - I am not sure I would call what she does witch craft but it surely is odd and I know she is not truly qualified to be Surgeon General. I belive, like I have said many times, Susie “I LOVE big pharma” Wiles pushed for her and I also know Casey Means was NOT RFK Jr.’s pick - His pick was Dr. Victory - ARTICLE

Illegal Alien, 15, Stole Car, Drove Recklessly, and Killed American Woman – Gets 2 Years Probation - and for every American that has been or will be killed or raped by an illegal is a direct result of any elected official at every level that has stood in the way of deporting and protecting these animals and that includes the Supreme Court. They all have blood on their hands. ARTICLE

Do You Know...by Lex Greene - if one were to actually sit down and read Marbury v. Madison you would see how they cherry picked the case to usurp power. The case clearly demonstrated that the Constitution was the “supreme law of the land.” Chief Justice Marshal’s argument all throughout the case was for the supremacy of the Constitution not the supremacy of the court. ARTICLE

Moderna Pulls Application for FDA Approval of Flu-COVID Shot After FDA Calls for New Clinical Trials - there is more than one way to skin a cat - ARTICLE

Trump Makes South African President Watch Video Evidence of Threats to White Farmers - I am so glad we have a President that is not afraid to confront and challenge evil people - when you look at the video you can see that it is not just a small group of radicals in South Africa that want to kill the white farmers. The crowds are huge - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several videos)

