BREAKING: Has RFK Jr. Made a Decision About Endorsing Trump? RFK Jr. is scheduled to do a livestream on Friday and the rumor is he is dropping out of the race and will endorse Donald Trump. Of course anything can change but this is the current rumor. I can see no reason why he would endorse Harris when her administration and the Democrat party set out to destroy him by not allowing him to be on the Democrat ballot and denying him security even after 2 threats on his life. Well we shall see……the rumor I am hearing (again rumor) is that Trump is considering RFK Jr. for US Attorney General. ARTICLE

Breaking: RFK Jr. and CHD Get Green Light to Sue Biden Administration for Censorship - somehow I don’t think the Harris administration would welcome RFK Jr. - ARTICLE

Is RFK JR. being considered as AG under Trump? 8 min. VIDEO

Did You Know - and then he sat back and watched the terrorists burn down his city. STATEMENT

Dept. of Homeland Security - DHS knows Venezuela is releasing prisoners and the mentally ill into our country - 30 secs. VIDEO

Kamala Harris exposes depopulation is a goal - slip of the tongue??? 30 secs. VIDEO

Dr. Paul Thomas discusses the research done on vaccinated v. unvaccinated children - 1 min. VIDEO

Victor Davis Hanson Commentary: The Myriad Projections of the 2024 Campaign - ARTICLE

The Overclass Exposed - ARTICLE

Fauci’s institute hid mpox gain-of-function plans from Congress and the media - ARTICLE

MPox WHO Declaration Breaking News by Dr. Malone - ARTICLE

As James Roguski says all the time it is not monkeypox but MONEYPOX and all of these 3rd world countries are being bribed to go along. Of course the poor people living in mud huts don’t see any of that money.

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share