RFK Jr./Elizabeth Nickson/CV-19 a Military Psyop/FDA/Lex Greene
Tuesday June 10, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members of CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel: WSJ - I would like to see him hire new people with a contract that contains a non compete clause sayin when they leave government they cannot work for big pharma for 5 years. ARTICLE
Never Forget - Climate Change was an Invention of the Rockefellers by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE
COVID-19 Was a Military PSYOP - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 30 secs.)(there is also a link to the full interview which is 1 hr. 10 min.)
FDA branded ‘shameful’ over infant meningococcal vaccine approval - ARTICLE
I'm Just Gonna Say It! by Lex Greene - if you are truly concerned about the future of America…..and should be…..seriously consider taking Mr. Greene up on his offer. I have worked with him in the past and we did yeoman’s work and built a national team to address the unconstitutional President Barack Obama. Our problem was Speaker Paul Ryan (a Democrat with a R next to his name….a RINO). He stood in the way and against the Republicans that we were working with. I will proudly stand with him again if this initiative gets off the ground. But our group was successful in exposing another fraud…..Senator Ted Cruz a natural born Canadian citizen running for President in the 2016 election. ARTICLE
"It is easier to fool people than to convince people they have been fooled."
Mark Twain
I don't worry about the movie I am watching in the Gateway P everyday or from this substack. I am so grateful for the insight that is projected here which comes from a lot of research.
But while we are all in awe of what the hell is going on in this US Corporation, DJT is building a technocratic prison and we are paying for it! People, wake the heck up. This is the Idolotry we will be forced to worship , The kingdom of AI. It's here by trickery and magic spells.