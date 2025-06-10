RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members of CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel: WSJ - I would like to see him hire new people with a contract that contains a non compete clause sayin when they leave government they cannot work for big pharma for 5 years. ARTICLE

Never Forget - Climate Change was an Invention of the Rockefellers by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

COVID-19 Was a Military PSYOP - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 30 secs.)(there is also a link to the full interview which is 1 hr. 10 min.)

FDA branded ‘shameful’ over infant meningococcal vaccine approval - ARTICLE

I'm Just Gonna Say It! by Lex Greene - if you are truly concerned about the future of America…..and should be…..seriously consider taking Mr. Greene up on his offer. I have worked with him in the past and we did yeoman’s work and built a national team to address the unconstitutional President Barack Obama. Our problem was Speaker Paul Ryan (a Democrat with a R next to his name….a RINO). He stood in the way and against the Republicans that we were working with. I will proudly stand with him again if this initiative gets off the ground. But our group was successful in exposing another fraud…..Senator Ted Cruz a natural born Canadian citizen running for President in the 2016 election. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share