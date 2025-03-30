Secretary Kennedy is on the Move by Dr. Tenpenny - ARTICLE

They just BANNED fluoride in public drinking water. - ARTICLE

ICE Arrests Another International Student As State Department Revokes 300 Foreign Student Visas - ARTICLE

Nurses at Massachusetts hospital concerned about growing number of cancer cases among staff - ARTICLE

The big lie that started it all - 4 min. VIDEO

Vaccine Guru Peter Marks Resigns From FDA - FYI…Marks was told to resign or be fired. He was less than honest with RFK Jr. during recent interviews and now thank the good Lord he is gone - ARTICLE

Deep Pharma has not gone away: Idaho Governor nixed Medical Freedom bill passed by both houses & West Virginia House nixed bill to return religious vaccine waivers to the state, despite Governor's EO by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

