Sunday March 30, 2025 Truth Bomb
Secretary Kennedy is on the Move by Dr. Tenpenny - ARTICLE
They just BANNED fluoride in public drinking water. - ARTICLE
ICE Arrests Another International Student As State Department Revokes 300 Foreign Student Visas - ARTICLE
Nurses at Massachusetts hospital concerned about growing number of cancer cases among staff - ARTICLE
The big lie that started it all - 4 min. VIDEO
Vaccine Guru Peter Marks Resigns From FDA - FYI…Marks was told to resign or be fired. He was less than honest with RFK Jr. during recent interviews and now thank the good Lord he is gone - ARTICLE
Deep Pharma has not gone away: Idaho Governor nixed Medical Freedom bill passed by both houses & West Virginia House nixed bill to return religious vaccine waivers to the state, despite Governor's EO by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE
