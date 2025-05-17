RFK Jr. Stuns Critics in His First Major Hearing as HHS Secretary - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several short snippets and the full hearing is also included)

Peter Thiel Shreds $100s and Mocks the Unwashed Masses at Crypto Conference - I agree with his list of old money men that need to go BUT once our money goes digital in any form they will have total control over everything we do, buy, say. I think between Thiel (married to another man) and Susie Wile they are running America right now as Trump is wheeling and dealing internationally. Thiel is responsible for most of the folks in the Trump administration including a long relationship with JD Vance. I wonder if any of these people ever read the Constitution or really even care……..you know the part where it says GOLD and SILVER are the only legal tender. ARTICLE

Day 114 by Lex Greene - Lex provides a link in this Substack to send a message to President Trump. I sent mine I hope you will send yours. We must hold the many traitors past and present accountable or it will never stop - ARTICLE

Patriot Act Repeal Allows Republican Party to Atone for the Sins of Its Neocon Past by Roger Stone - ARTICLE

EPA Chief Lee Zeldin Plans to Eliminate Car Feature that Everyone Hates ARTICLE

Trump: AG Bondi will decide if 'dirty cop' Comey will be charged - ARTICLE

BREAKING: “Big Win: Court Rules Pfizer Can Be Sued for DECEPTION” - and so it begins - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

