The confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr nominated to head up the HHS starts today at 10am ET. The hearing will spread out over 2 days. You can watch live on CHD.TV.

MASSIVE: Italy could leave the WHO - this is exactly what we hoped would happen when President Trump signed an EO to withdraw from the WHO - Malaysia and now Italy - ARTICLE

REINSTATING SERVICE MEMBERS DISCHARGED UNDER THE MILITARY’S COVID-19 VACCINATION MANDATE - ARTICLE

California Dems want to sue Big Oil for horrific L.A. fires - I think Trump should put California up for sale - This is typical of the left. Push the blame for their mismanagement on others when the cause was clearly due to the radical policies in CA and I believe the intential distruction. - ARTICLE

EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore County Public Schools And The Michigan Department Of Education Send Out Memos Detailing Instructions About How Teachers Can Help Obstruct ICE Raids - Plyer v Doe was yet another unconstitutional opinion by the Supreme Court. The federal government has no authority over education and that includes the Supreme Court. Again they distort the 14th Amendment to push their leftist agenda. States are responsible to establish all education policy. ARTICLE

Poll: More Than Half of Americans Want Right to Sue Vaccine Makers for Injuries - ARTICLE

The lies refugee resettlers tell about their lucrative business by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

