The Deep State Wears Black Robes with Cliff Kincaid and JB Williams - 41 min. VIDEO

RFK Jr. Issues Grave Vaccination Warning - ARTICLE

Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 (2011) - this is a very long article but if you want a crash course on UN Agenda 21/2030 Agenda then here it is. Rosa Kore was one of the sweetest, most unpretentious people I had the pleasure to know. If you can manage to find a copy of her book I highly recommend getting a copy. RIP brave warrior. ARTICLE

Dr. Pierre Kory Exposes the Truth About the Texas ‘Measles Death’ Hoax - ARTICLE/VIDEO (several very short videos)

Christine Anderson, MEP: Covid Was Merely a Pretext to Seize Totalitarian Control - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there is short snippet and a link to the full video which is 16 min.)

USAID Censorship Scheme Exposed; Global Engagement Center Worked With UK Government And Media Firms To Deploy AI Tools - ARTICLE

Idaho Medical Freedom bill--a first in the nation--passed Idaho Senate and House - ARTICLE

