The Deep State Wears Black Robes /RFK Jr./Rosa Koire/Dr. Kory/Christine Anderson/USAID/Idaho Medical Freedom Bill
Monday March 24, 2025 Truth Bomb
The Deep State Wears Black Robes with Cliff Kincaid and JB Williams - 41 min. VIDEO
RFK Jr. Issues Grave Vaccination Warning - ARTICLE
Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 (2011) - this is a very long article but if you want a crash course on UN Agenda 21/2030 Agenda then here it is. Rosa Kore was one of the sweetest, most unpretentious people I had the pleasure to know. If you can manage to find a copy of her book I highly recommend getting a copy. RIP brave warrior. ARTICLE
Dr. Pierre Kory Exposes the Truth About the Texas ‘Measles Death’ Hoax - ARTICLE/VIDEO (several very short videos)
Christine Anderson, MEP: Covid Was Merely a Pretext to Seize Totalitarian Control - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there is short snippet and a link to the full video which is 16 min.)
USAID Censorship Scheme Exposed; Global Engagement Center Worked With UK Government And Media Firms To Deploy AI Tools - ARTICLE
Idaho Medical Freedom bill--a first in the nation--passed Idaho Senate and House - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Juicy links and book recommendations etc. are always welcome--many thanks!