Another MAHA “win”: RFK Jr’s son Finn raises $100M capitalizing on daddy’s position of power. don’t just read the headline please read the article - the technocrats have finally gotten their foot in the door and now they are taking off like a wild fire with the help of Trump and this administration - ARTICLE

Totalitarian ‘technocratic takeover’ of U.S. food supply now in play - I covered this yesterday with my commentary but in case you missed it here is another article regarding technocrat Palantir will now be controlling farming. This is a smack in the face violation of the US Constitution. They have not be delegated the power to control farming. This has NOTHING to do with safety. Control the food you control the people - ARTICLE/VIDEO (11 min.)

REFUSE THE NATIONAL ID CARD - this is an article the late Charlotte Iserbyt wrote in 2005 when they were trying to pass the REAL ID legislation. If you have a REAL ID you need to hand it in and get a regular drivers license. Make no mistake the REAL ID will be digitized and will be required to vote, buy a home, open a bank account, get SS/Medicare?Medicaid etc., and when you do not behave they will shut you down - This IS the Chinese social credit scoring. Such a shame more people did not heed Charlotte’s warning. This woman worked under the Ronald Reagan administration and she knows the score and knew what was going on and coming down - ARTICLE

How Freedom Trainers Coached Activists to Pass Jury Selection - Jury Nullification Is Already Costing Jeanine Pirro Cases - ARTICLE

Will Justices Side With Pesticide Giant or Cancer Victim? SCOTUS Weighs Landmark Liability Case - we better PRAY the Supreme Court does the right thing. If they vote in support of giving the pesticide companies a free ticket to kill people with their poison pesticides wee will see the same thing happen with our food that happened when we gave big pharma a liability shield in 1986. Human lives come second to profits - The human death/sickness toll will increase - ARTICLE

The End of Car Ownership: Why Mechanics Beg You to Avoid 2026 Cars - Thanks Deb C. - 13 min. - VIDEO

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