If you support RFK Jr. for Secretary of HHS please take a few minutes to send an email to your Senators asking them to vote in support of RFK Jr. HERE is an easy link to send them an email.

Citizens warned about government's new state-assisted suicide plan - ARTICLE

European Committee gives green light to use self-replicating vaccines on citizens of EU countries - gee what could possibly go wrong?? I feel very sorry for anyone that ever takes another vaccine for any reason. After you look at the results of the trial would anyone in their right mind take this or any vaccine? ARTICLE

When All Else Fails: PSYOP-UFO - ARTICLE/VIDEO (23 min.)

Please Accept my Apology…America - and this is exactly why you have not seen anything posted on my Substack about Luigi Mangione. I believe there is much more to the story and until it is revealed I remain neutral. A believer of innocent until PROVEN guilty. BTW….Brian O’Shea for those that may not know him is an awesome, trustworthy man. He is married to Naomi Wolf. Brian and I did an interview together on TN Informer about One Health. If anyone can get to the truth it will be Brian O’Shea so stay tuned people. ARTICLE

Dr. David Martin: New Fake Bioattack INCOMING - IF RFK Jr. is approved the first thing he must do is fire Hotez and clean out the entire NIH (which like HHS and all other offices reporting to HHS are unconstitutional) - VIDEO (26 min.)

“It’s not a time to say I’m sorry, it’s a time to put these bastards in jail” —Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Pathologist) - 1 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share