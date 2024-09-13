RFK Jr./VAERS/UN Is Not A World Govt/PfizerForAll/Dr. Jessica Rose/The war against our farmers
Friday September 13, 2024 Truth Bomb
The legacy of RFK Jr. - 1 min. VIDEO
Their Vaccine Injury Reports Disappeared From VAERS — So They Developed a Tool Anyone Can Use to Track Their Own Reports - ARTICLE
THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT A WORLD GOVERNMENT – KEEP IT THAT WAY - Join us for the Sovereignty Summit on Sept. 16th - if you have not yet signed the petition to bring attention to the UN Pact for the Future (One World Government takeover) there is a TAKE ACTION link and a link to register for the Summit - DETAILS
Pfizer Launches PfizerForAll™ - ah, no thanks I think I will pass - ARTICLE
SPECIAL REPORT: Open Season, Without Farmers and Ranchers, What’s Next? - this is a critical issue that will affect ALL Americans not just the farmers. They are out to kill us one way or another and famine is part of the plan. Like Debbie says “they want our the land and the water.” I say they want total control of everything and all human activity. I know the people of CA have been fighting the destruction of the Klamath Dam for many years. ARTICLE
The Truth About Covid-19 Shots from Dr. Jessica Rose - 22 min. VIDEO
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Vaccinations are a criminal procedure that’s been a fraud from its inception.
READ AND LEARN THE HISTORY:
https://officialbrendanmurphy.substack.com/p/5-huge-historical-vaccine-frauds
Allopathic medicine is a fraud
It’s a Rockefeller Flexner construct based on the fraudulent germ theory
It’s meant to push their petro chemical pharmaceuticals which neither heal nor cure
Bechamp was correct
Pasteur admitted so in his diary
Believe in allopathic medicine at your own risk
It’s a wolf In sheep’s clothing