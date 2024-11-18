"The Elites Want To ROB Us of Our SOVEREIGNTY!" | Robert F Kennedy & Calley Means - if subtitles do not automatically fire up click on the CC to turn subtitles on so you can understand RFK Jr. better - while there seems to be a strong shift to the bad ingredients in our food there seems to be less conversation about the dangers of vaccines that we pump into our children. I have been a bit concerned about that. Bad stuff in our food is very important but it can be controlled by making better choices in what we eat and some changes in what goes into our food but the biggest nut and the hardest to crack is the dangers of the injections we allow the medical complex to put into our children’s body. Yes, parents can choose not to vaccinate their children but that takes a really educated population and parents with a strong will to do anything in order to not vaccinate. 1 hr. VIDEO

Here we go, this just escalated WW III: Biden regime gives green light for Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles to attack deep inside Russia by Leo Hohmann - well we all know what this is all about. Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine/Russia so the traitors had to satisfy the war whore bankers - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

HHS is Using H5N1 to Create a Pandemic and Food Shortage for RFK Jr. to Inherit by Karen Kingston - ARTICLE

Super globalist lawyer Lawrence O. Gostin is a name all should know. Yesterday he was on Democracy Now! to tell lies about RFK. by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Almost 15 years ago Bill Gates suggested a “death panel” system be implemented in the USA because palliative care wasn’t cost-effective - pay attention to Gates body language when he says “but that’s called the death panel and you’re not supposed to have that conversation” - Bill Gates like so many other of his sociopath associates are not about health they are about death (depopulation). ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Scrutiny of World Bank intensifies over $24 billion in unaccounted climate funds - ARTICLE

