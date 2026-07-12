RIP Jon Rappoport/Five Weapons, One Target/K-12 Fraud/DOJ/Torch of Freedom/CA Recruits Non Citizen Teens/Recent Trump Executive Orders
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Jon’s Prerecorded Farewell Message - RIP Jon Rappoport - Jon Rappoport passed away on July 8th at home with family and friends. Jon was a hero in the world of journalism. He was outspoken and always spoke in facts and did not sugar coat the truth. Of course we know what happens today to journalist that actually report the truth and Jon was no exception. But he was devoted to getting the truth to the public generally around health freedom. This is an audio farewell from Jon just weeks before he passed away. ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)
Five Weapons, One Target: Your Freedom by Michael Boldin for the Tenth Amendment Center - 17 min. VIDEO
It’s Not Just Health Care: $225M+ in Fraud Found in K-12 Schools - ARTICLE
DOJ Threatened Every Election Official in America Over Noncitizen Voting - lets hope the DOJ carries through with their threat - ARTICLE
Torch of Freedom Hostess Dr. Karladine Graves invites us to a ZOOM on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 7pm CT/8pm ET with guest Mark Cook. The details are in the article attached. ARTICLE
California Recruits Noncitizen Teenagers To Issue Ballots And Staff The 2026 Election by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE
Trump Quietly Signs Executive Order To Modernize Treasury Department Payment System, Eliminating Cash And Checks To Eliminate ‘Fraud’ In Move Towards CBDC And Tokenization - this is long but it is necessary that you understand what is actually taking place and who is doing it folks - Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE
Testimony of Catherine Austin Fitts on Cash and Programmable Money Bills in Tennessee Legislature - I highly recommend you listen to the testimony from TN Rep. Bud Hulsey and Catherine Austin Fitts about CBDC, Crypto and Stable Coins - BTW…..the committee hearing this bill voted against the people and for the bankers - Bud Hulsey is a good friend of mine and a wonderful Godly man always trying to do the right thing…..and cut down every time by a bought and paid for REPUBLICAN TN Assembly - ARTICLE/VIDEO
For Ozempic the stated goal is weight loss not health. You can deduce that being healthy then is not desirable for anyone in their eyes and the real goal is much bigger. They are trying to defend 'the balanced diet' and increase profits for all sorts of treatments for all sorts of diseases. In other words make everyone less healthy. It is a bio weapon.
It is like if you are recycling you have to separate green glass and white glass, plastic, metal, paper etc. Designing a recycling plant that could process them all mixed together would be incredibly difficult so why would anyone expect an ideal meal to be a mixture of protein, fat, carbohydrate rich foods ?
An interesting story was how apparently Princess Diana was eating a low fat desert some decades ago and tricked Oprah into thinking it was the same as the high fat desert she was eating. Oprah is promoting ozempic when she knows all the ins and outs of diet trends over the decades. She asked Princess Diana how do you stay so slim eating rich foods like this?
https://youtu.be/nFShzPf9D_g?si=EKgxTWo9OWaU3yzx&t=327
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VVYO7bBZ4i8