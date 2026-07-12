Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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George94
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For Ozempic the stated goal is weight loss not health. You can deduce that being healthy then is not desirable for anyone in their eyes and the real goal is much bigger. They are trying to defend 'the balanced diet' and increase profits for all sorts of treatments for all sorts of diseases. In other words make everyone less healthy. It is a bio weapon.

It is like if you are recycling you have to separate green glass and white glass, plastic, metal, paper etc. Designing a recycling plant that could process them all mixed together would be incredibly difficult so why would anyone expect an ideal meal to be a mixture of protein, fat, carbohydrate rich foods ?

An interesting story was how apparently Princess Diana was eating a low fat desert some decades ago and tricked Oprah into thinking it was the same as the high fat desert she was eating. Oprah is promoting ozempic when she knows all the ins and outs of diet trends over the decades. She asked Princess Diana how do you stay so slim eating rich foods like this?

https://youtu.be/nFShzPf9D_g?si=EKgxTWo9OWaU3yzx&t=327

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VVYO7bBZ4i8

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