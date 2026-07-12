Jon’s Prerecorded Farewell Message - RIP Jon Rappoport - Jon Rappoport passed away on July 8th at home with family and friends. Jon was a hero in the world of journalism. He was outspoken and always spoke in facts and did not sugar coat the truth. Of course we know what happens today to journalist that actually report the truth and Jon was no exception. But he was devoted to getting the truth to the public generally around health freedom. This is an audio farewell from Jon just weeks before he passed away. ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

Five Weapons, One Target: Your Freedom by Michael Boldin for the Tenth Amendment Center - 17 min. VIDEO

It’s Not Just Health Care: $225M+ in Fraud Found in K-12 Schools - ARTICLE

DOJ Threatened Every Election Official in America Over Noncitizen Voting - lets hope the DOJ carries through with their threat - ARTICLE

Torch of Freedom Hostess Dr. Karladine Graves invites us to a ZOOM on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 7pm CT/8pm ET with guest Mark Cook. The details are in the article attached. ARTICLE

California Recruits Noncitizen Teenagers To Issue Ballots And Staff The 2026 Election by Natalie Winters - ARTICLE

Trump Quietly Signs Executive Order To Modernize Treasury Department Payment System, Eliminating Cash And Checks To Eliminate ‘Fraud’ In Move Towards CBDC And Tokenization - this is long but it is necessary that you understand what is actually taking place and who is doing it folks - Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE

Testimony of Catherine Austin Fitts on Cash and Programmable Money Bills in Tennessee Legislature - I highly recommend you listen to the testimony from TN Rep. Bud Hulsey and Catherine Austin Fitts about CBDC, Crypto and Stable Coins - BTW…..the committee hearing this bill voted against the people and for the bankers - Bud Hulsey is a good friend of mine and a wonderful Godly man always trying to do the right thing…..and cut down every time by a bought and paid for REPUBLICAN TN Assembly - ARTICLE/VIDEO