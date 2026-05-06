Rudy Giuliani/Californication of TX/Palantir
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Rudy Giuliani CRITICAL—Fighting For His Life - the Biden administration destroyed this man for questioning the 2020 election. He broke no laws. He exercised his God given rights supposed to be protected by the elected that take an oath to support and defend the Constitution which was created to put limits on the federal government not the American people. ARTICLE
The Californication of Texas: 15-Minute Smart Cities, Net Zero & Loss of Local Control – Say Goodbye to Property Rights - 15 Minute PRISONS come to Texas - ARTICLE
The New Zealand Govt with “Palantir” Spying & The Whistleblower Edward Snowden - ARTICLE/VIDEOS
Optimal Immunity Handbook - HANDBOOK
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