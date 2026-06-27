Russian Collusion Hoax Probe Just Got Serious and the Men Behind It Are Sweating - I won’t hold my breath that any of these traitors will serve a day in court let alone in prison but he needs to add Hillary Clinton to the list. The fact that her name is not listed makes me suspicious - or perhaps they are going after the bottom of the pyramid to get to those at the top?? ARTICLE

They Aren’t Building AI Data Centers. (It’s Way Worse) - couple this with digital money, facial recognition and kill switch in all cars starting in 2027 and you are looking at a complete control grid folks. Although the facial recognition and kill switch came under Biden it was passed into law this year due to the vote of 52 Republican traitors. Trump could have stopped it but he did nothing - DO NOT buy a car after this year folks. We need to hit the auto industry in the pocketbook and force them to appeal to Congress to reverse the facial recognition/kill switch or go out of business - 16 min. VIDEO

Here is a good site that is tracking data centers - I had shared this site in my Substack before but it was mentioned in the video above so I am sharing the url again - WEBSITE

Why Socialism and Communism Always Fail by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Treasury Secretary vows law-breaking leftist nonprofits to face prosecution, asset seizures - And he should start with Bill Gates. If you have followed me for a while you know I have said for years one of things we must address is 501©s. I believe ALL tax exempt 501©s must be ended. We have been funding the very people that are destroying this country. Any organization that is truly doing good work will get what they need from the public. 501©s are unconstitutional. There is nothing in the Constitution that says some people will be taxed and others will not. 501©s are redistribution of wealth which is socialism. I am hoping that perhaps our government is catching on. I hope the Treasury Secretary is serious about this. ARTICLE

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