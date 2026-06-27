Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
6d

DARN! I HATE BEING RIGHT!!

I knew Iran's radicalized Islamic lords could not keep their commitments to the Peace Deal they signed with the US.

They could NOT help themselves. They had a drone and just HAD TO USE IT!

So, the US severely punished them. But that will not stop them. They literally programmed from infancy to hate Jews and all infidels. Their mission is to kill them all. Dying in the process is glory for them.

Never forget: All Muslims believe the same thing to the same degree. The only difference is their level of activation.

Yes, this means your Uber driver, the janitor in your building, the clerk in your grocery store, etc., will slit your throat when they are activated.

America has been in an Ideological war ever since our founding. The only thing that changes over time is our level of involvement. When we are uninvolved, our enemy infiltrates and penetrates.

DARN! I HATE BEING RIGHT!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture