What Happened to Participants from Pfizer’s sa-mRNA Flu Study? - ARTICLE

Sudden Infant Deaths and the Suppressed Vaccine Connection - I have shared this on numerous occasions over the past 5 years…..Japan proved back in the 90’s that vaccines cause SIDS. Namely the MMR vaccine. Japan stopped using the MMR vaccine and saw their SIDS rate (which was very high) plummet to now they are one of the countries with the lowest infant mortality rate while the US doesn’t even hit the top 20 list. They also recommend not vaccinating until 2+ years of age. I also believe giving a child multiple vaccines at the same time is another cause. There have NEVER been any safety studies done on giving multiple vaccines at the same time to a small child. Wake up parents. Healthy children do not die from childhood disease. They invented these vaccines for businesses wanting a way to reduce parents from taking time off from work to care for a child with a childhood disease. Back in the days when mothers were home with their children there was no such rush to invent vaccines for childhood disease. Think about that. ARTICLE

BREAKING: Third CCP-Linked Scientist Arrested for Smuggling Biological Material to University of Michigan Lab - ARTICLE

LA Riots Go Nationwide Next Saturday -How to Contact Your Mayor's Office - Anti-American groups funding national protests on Saturday, June 14th - make no mistake many of the so called protestors are paid agitators. What makes it even worse is many of these anti-American groups get federal money. That needs to end. I have said it MANY times and I will say it again. It is time to end ALL 501 © tax exempt programs. This link also provides a map to look up where “No Kings” is holding events all over America. The number of events is huge and believe me this did not get organized in just a few days. This has been planned and organized well in advance just waiting for the right time to move - ARTICLE/VIDEO (less than a 1 min.)

Bring Down “The System,” Soros-funded Calif. School Board Chief Tells Graduates by Alex Newman - see how they use tugging on heart strings to hide their crimes - this is what happens when you allow people to come to this country and bring the country they left with them - ARTICLE

Group Stoking Anti-ICE LA Riots Tied To Pro-Chinese Communist Millionaire - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Federal Judge Tosses Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injury Case Against Pfizer, Cites Big Pharma Protections - the PREP Act (another assault on the American public by President Bush along with REAL ID and the Patriot Act) MUST be repealed along with the 1986 Children Vaccine Act passed by a Republican President Reagan. All in order to protect the genocidal pharmaceutical industry that allows them to murder and disable Americans with no repercussions. And RFK Jr. can end the PREP Act extension that was extended to 2029 by the departing HHS Secretary just before Trump took office. ARTICLE

Trump Might Invoke Insurrection Act to Crush L.A. Pro-illegal-alien Riots - let’s hope so - It is time to clean up the garbage that has destroyed a once wonderful state - ARTICLE

