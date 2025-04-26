Interview with the Former Feds Foundation: Katherine Watt and I discuss PREP Act as an act of treason. - It has been a long time since Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt have done an interview together so you won’t want to miss this newest interview - If you do not know about the PREP Act passed in 2005 and even if you do you need to listen to this interview - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

WTF? TEXAS Mayor gives radical mosque leaders special access to school board to ensure enforcement of so-called “Islamic values” - anyone that supports the implementation of Sharia in the US is guilty of sedition and should be prosecuted accordingly. There is also a battle taking place in Texas to allow a Muslim community with it’s own government (Sharia) education (teaching Muslim children to hate the Infidel), sports arena etc. This will end up being a no go zone and again they should all be deported and the community shut down if it does get built which I have no doubt it will. ARTICLE

Bill Gates Funds 'SLIM' Microneedle Tech That Self-Assembles Inside the Body - ARTICLE

The push toward AI-powered self-driving cars gets major boost from Trump administration - WHY would anyone want to own a AI powered self-driving car??? Like I would trust a car to drive itself. This is the epitome of laziness. If AI can control your car it can also prevent you from actually using it it. If AI determines you are driving too much or if you attempt to leave you 15 Minute Prison the car will just stop working. The roads will not be safe once people start using these ridiculous cars and neither will your freedom to be mobile. There has been a long standing agenda to limit mobility and this is surely one way for them to do it - ARTICLE

Act Blue Being Investigated by Trump Administration - ActBlue is a criminal operation. I attended a conference a while back (before the election) and a researcher that had the goods on ActBlue did a presentation that got the biggest reaction from the audience over any other presenter that day. What he shared was mind blowin. ActBlue donated huge amounts to Kamala Harris. It becomes more clear everyday that Democrats just cannot win unless they cheat in every way possible - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share