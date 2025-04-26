Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BE's avatar
BE
2h

They need to put a stop to this Islamic center ASAP! This and any like it are a threat to our constitutional republic and Christianity! They aren’t interested in freedom of religion!! All they are interested in is taking over America and the world and pushing their ideology on everyone! Look what is happening in Nigeria right now. Also, watch Andy Woods and his guest about what happened in Sugar land, Texas a few weekends ago.

https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/africa/150000-dead-and-counting-christians-killed-for-their-faith-every-week/

https://www.andywoodsministries.org/media/wsj2np8/ppov-351-april-25-2025

https://www.andywoodsministries.org/media/sywhh9m/ppov-350-april-18-2025

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture