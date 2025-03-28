Sasha Latypova-Deb Lerman/Geoengineering/New Zealand/Crossfire Hurricane
Friday March 28, 2025 Truth Bomb
The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military - with Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman - 2 hr. VIDEO
Jet Fuel or Sprayer Planes? The Anti-Geoengineering Community's Civil War Over What's Poisoning Our Skies - ARTICLE
New Zealand Crisis: Soaring Numbers of Adverse Events Among the mRNA-Vaxxed by the Truth Monster John Anthony - ARTICLE
Crossfire Hurricane - Part One - Coverup For Iran Nuclear Deal by George Webb - ARTICLE
HHS Announces 20,000 Employee Reduction, Let's Measure The Fat Getting Trimmed First? - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
HHS: 82,000 people being led by, and paid by unelected officials without moral obligations to the American people?
Sure, what can go wrong?
There is a reason God confused the languages of the rebels who worked on the Tower of Babel. It’s not that man’s power would equal God’s, it’s that man’s arrogance and foolishness would appear successful, and elevated so that many men would follow them.
God told Gideon to subdue the Midianite army described as “thick as locusts” with “camels as numerous as the grains of sand on the seashore.” Gideon mustered 32,000 troops. God said that was too many, and Gideon reduced them to 10,000.
God said it was still too many and reduced Gideon’s army to just 300 men. Why?
If Israel achieved a victory in their own strength, they would boast against God, saying, “My own strength has saved me.”
Ahhh, the arrogance! The pride of men’s hearts! Man thinks that earthly greatness is a virtue! But, look at where it leads: 82,000 federal employees doing the job of half that amount at many times the cost!
Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty (superior) spirit before a fall. Proverbs 16:18