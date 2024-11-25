WTF??!! ⭐ Sasha Latypova Reveals COVID Pandemic Was a Dept. of Defense Operation Dating Back to the Obama Regime - 13 min. VIDEO (also be sure to listen to the Anthem read By Dr. Tess Lawrie before the interview starts)

Climate COP29 ended a day late and a dollar short - it is this kind of unconstitutional bull crap that has made my mission in life to get a nullification process bill passed in Tennessee. These people have no authority in the US and if our government plays along they are violating our US Constitution and therefore the states have no obligation to comply. It is time people wake up to this FACT. Trump will not be around forever that is why the states must step up NOW and put law on the books. Anyone interested in a copy of our TN bill to create a nullification process and also we have a bill to keep the WHO-WEF-UN mandates that will come down from the federal government out of our state. We have been giving money to these “developing countries” for the past 75 years and they are no better off today than they were 75 years ago. That is because the money is bribe money to the leaders of these poor countries to play along with the UN globalist agenda - ARTICLE

From Dr. Nass’s article: Reacting to the outcome, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that while an agreement at COP29 was absolutely essential to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive, “I had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face.” - the 1.5-degree limit is part of the C40 Cities/15 Minute City (Prison) agenda folks!!!

State Department caught SECRETLY acting as CIA in hidden programs | Redacted News - Thanks to A.J. C - 9 min. VIDEO

Texas Takes Major Step to Implement School Choice - My Comment on this article: The problem in education is not going to be fixed by pseudo school choice. Groups pushing school choice as the answer are dancing around the real problem and the real solution. If private schools provide a better education it is because they are not held hostage by the federal government. States absolutely refuse to do what is really needed to improve education. Prior to the creation of the Dept. of Education literacy in the US was at 98%. Today, we are lucky if 30% of 3rd grade students can read at grade level. First we were promised Charter Schools (which are public schools) would solve the problem, then we were told Common Core was the answer, now we are being told "school choice" is the answer. So what will be next after they find the "school choice" scam did not bring the promised results. If private schools do so much better then why not adopt what they are doing in public schools??? The answer is federal funding. The states are held hostage to the federal money. Get out of the US Dept. of Education and get back to what made American education the best in the world before the Dept. of Ed was created. Instead we chase after another false narrative. And those pushing this school choice scam are making a bundle of money. If the states would get out of the US Dept. of Ed they would find they could educate kids for a lot less than it costs today. The reduction in cost would end up saving states more than they get from the federal government. It is not rocket science but this school choice is yet another racket that will not bring the promised result and for another 10 years we will spit out children who cannot read, write, spell, do math and have no clue about our founding documents. Education is not broken. It is working exactly as planned. The way to fix it is to get out of the US Dept. of Ed and UNESCO (Reagan took us out because of their anti-western/communist agenda, Bush Jr. reunited us, Trump took us out and Biden again reunited us).....BTW Mr. DeAngelis has affiliation with UNESCO (Inclusive Policy Lab). Do you really think DeAngelis is not pushing the UNESCO agenda? School choice (it is not school choice because every state in America already has school choice) but the funding of private education is how they will suck private schools into the UNESCO agenda. DeAngelis also was discharged from American Federation for Children because of alleged inappropriate behavior (porn movies). And you don’t see him on UNESCO’s site any longer either. This guy is the face of school choice in America. Research UNESCO and their decades long plan for global education. This group is all worried about DEI and other programs that are totally promoted and supported by UNESCO and our federal government??? It is just another scam to promote UNESCO indoctrination to change behaviours, beliefs and attitudes of our children. ARTICLE

UNESCO’s VISION FOR SCHOOL CHOICE - ARTICLE

