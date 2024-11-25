WTF??!! ⭐ Sasha Latypova Reveals COVID Pandemic Was a Dept. of Defense Operation Dating Back to the Obama Regime - 13 min. VIDEO (also be sure to listen to the Anthem read By Dr. Tess Lawrie before the interview starts)
Climate COP29 ended a day late and a dollar short - it is this kind of unconstitutional bull crap that has made my mission in life to get a nullification process bill passed in Tennessee. These people have no authority in the US and if our government plays along they are violating our US Constitution and therefore the states have no obligation to comply. It is time people wake up to this FACT. Trump will not be around forever that is why the states must step up NOW and put law on the books. Anyone interested in a copy of our TN bill to create a nullification process and also we have a bill to keep the WHO-WEF-UN mandates that will come down from the federal government out of our state. We have been giving money to these “developing countries” for the past 75 years and they are no better off today than they were 75 years ago. That is because the money is bribe money to the leaders of these poor countries to play along with the UN globalist agenda - ARTICLE
From Dr. Nass’s article: Reacting to the outcome, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that while an agreement at COP29 was absolutely essential to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive, “I had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face.” - the 1.5-degree limit is part of the C40 Cities/15 Minute City (Prison) agenda folks!!!
State Department caught SECRETLY acting as CIA in hidden programs | Redacted News - Thanks to A.J. C - 9 min. VIDEO
Texas Takes Major Step to Implement School Choice - My Comment on this article: The problem in education is not going to be fixed by pseudo school choice. Groups pushing school choice as the answer are dancing around the real problem and the real solution. If private schools provide a better education it is because they are not held hostage by the federal government. States absolutely refuse to do what is really needed to improve education. Prior to the creation of the Dept. of Education literacy in the US was at 98%. Today, we are lucky if 30% of 3rd grade students can read at grade level. First we were promised Charter Schools (which are public schools) would solve the problem, then we were told Common Core was the answer, now we are being told "school choice" is the answer. So what will be next after they find the "school choice" scam did not bring the promised results. If private schools do so much better then why not adopt what they are doing in public schools??? The answer is federal funding. The states are held hostage to the federal money. Get out of the US Dept. of Education and get back to what made American education the best in the world before the Dept. of Ed was created. Instead we chase after another false narrative. And those pushing this school choice scam are making a bundle of money. If the states would get out of the US Dept. of Ed they would find they could educate kids for a lot less than it costs today. The reduction in cost would end up saving states more than they get from the federal government. It is not rocket science but this school choice is yet another racket that will not bring the promised result and for another 10 years we will spit out children who cannot read, write, spell, do math and have no clue about our founding documents. Education is not broken. It is working exactly as planned. The way to fix it is to get out of the US Dept. of Ed and UNESCO (Reagan took us out because of their anti-western/communist agenda, Bush Jr. reunited us, Trump took us out and Biden again reunited us).....BTW Mr. DeAngelis has affiliation with UNESCO (Inclusive Policy Lab). Do you really think DeAngelis is not pushing the UNESCO agenda? School choice (it is not school choice because every state in America already has school choice) but the funding of private education is how they will suck private schools into the UNESCO agenda. DeAngelis also was discharged from American Federation for Children because of alleged inappropriate behavior (porn movies). And you don’t see him on UNESCO’s site any longer either. This guy is the face of school choice in America. Research UNESCO and their decades long plan for global education. This group is all worried about DEI and other programs that are totally promoted and supported by UNESCO and our federal government??? It is just another scam to promote UNESCO indoctrination to change behaviours, beliefs and attitudes of our children. ARTICLE
UNESCO’s VISION FOR SCHOOL CHOICE - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING And THANK YOU for SHARING
SCHOOL CHOICE: In Barry Goldwater's book "The Conscience of a Conservative", he explains how the public education would be corrupted:
The state will levy taxes promising to build schools. The people will build homes close to those schools and gladly pay the taxes in exchange for "quality" schools....and freedom from raising one's children.
Little do they know that they are paying a hundred-fold in taxes for what is returned to them in inferior education and anti-American indoctrination. The state will pass laws forcing children to attend their schools. Much of the tax money will be used to enlarge a police and legal system to prosecute the products of such schools.
The THREE most dangerous influences on a child are:
* His peers,
* His peers, and
* His peers.
Nothing tears a child away from his family, his values, and his God like sitting daily in a room full of his idiotic, riotous and undisciplined peers...and this extends into adulthood. There is no other place than a school where this occurs.
Is there any amount of creature comfort that is more valuable than the mental health of your children?
All life on earth is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Poison jabs disguised as 'vaccines' are a huge part of their arsenal.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/VAIDS/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you. Albeit, my computer and monitor screen are potentially vulnerable.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to KAREN BRACKEN's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!