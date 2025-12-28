The Substack today is long but will be the last of 2025 so read it over the next few days. Thank you and HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Covid Shots are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons by Sasha Patypova - this case is huge and it was decided that Gates and others MUST be present at the hearing in person - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (very long article/short videos)

Read of the Season by Dr. Mike Yeadon - this article includes a great article by Sasha Latypova (her article is already shared above), testimony by Catherine Austin-Fitts and Dr. Mike Yeadon - heed Catherine’s words. REAL ID is going to be the Digital ID for America. It has NOTHING to do with preventing terrorism. If you have a REAL ID turn it in and get a regular state driver license; if you do not yet have a REAL ID do not accept it when you renew your license. The federal REAL ID does not MANDATE REAL ID….it is voluntary but it is will not remain voluntary. We must refuse to comply. Use cash. Stop feeding the very beast that wants to destroy us. Do more shopping locally instead of on line, get out of the house and off the computer. In my town we actually have a really nice ladies dress shop that offers a 3.5% discount on your entire purchase if you pay in cash. Needless to say I frequent her store….a lot!! The federal REAL ID law gives DHS the authority to change the official purpose of REAL ID whenever they want without a vote by Congress. So they can decide (and they will) to make REAL ID mandatory to open a bank account, to get a loan, receive your social security check, to buy food…..you get the picture. Can you just imagine the power this gives to DHS??? In 2026 TN will have legislation that will not allow REAL ID to ever be mandatory and I pray it gets passed. It will need huge citizen support. To really get educated about REAL ID and to educate others to go refuserealid.org

ARTICLE/VIDEOS (short videos included)

URGENT: Epstein Files by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

15-MINUTE CITY NIGHTMARE UNLEASHED: Glasgow Joins Worldwide 2026 Open-Air Prison Rollout - and this is not just happening in Europe. In my own state of TN there are 2 planned 15 Minute cities that I know of….Spring Hill, TN and the UN and ICLEI’s favorite US city, Chattanooga (one of the original UN Agenda 21 beta-sites) Los Angeles is one of just 14 (Democrat) US cities that belong to the C40 Project, the largest organization implementing 15 Minute/Sustainable Cities (prisons are what they will become) - ARTICLE

The Somalization of North Dakota - this article should be titled the “Muslimization of America” because they are here to conquer and our elected are bowing down to them for votes at the expense of the American citizen and the only way to stop it to remove any elected official that bows to them and to make sure those that come here to conquer are never elected. It starts at the local level folks. It is obvious to anyone with half a brain what is taking place. I am not racist I am a devout American patriot that feels my country is worth saving for our future American generations which will not exist is the Muslims have their way. They do not hide their intentions….they have said many times that one day the flag of Islam will fly over the American White House - ARTICLE

Fraudulent businesses paid the equivalent of the GDP of Somalia - like I said above…more proof that our elected are the REAL problem - What I want to know is how many of these Somali theives have been arrested and charged? - ARTICLE/VIDEO (42 min.)

HHS/CDC Fund Online Game ‘Bad Vaxx’ to ‘Psychologically Inoculate’ Vaccine Resistance by Jon Fleetwood - if our government would follow the Constituton none of this crap would be taking place. Taxing American citizens was supposed to be only what was needed to fund the 18 enumerated powers listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8. The vast majority of federal agencies and taxation violates the Constitution!!! Perhaps it is time for a real good old national tea party - ARTICLE

University Writing Center Rejected Proper English, Calling It “Linguistic White Supremacy” - I would think twice about pushing your kids toward college - let them work in the real world for 2 years and they will find the same job they would get after graduating college and accumulating a ton of debt is the same job they would have gotten without college or that debt - unless of course they aspire to be a doctor, teacher, nurse, lawyer, Engineer….you know those careers that once upon a time were the only reason kids went to college. The rest of us went out and got a job and worked our way to the top and many of us ended up more successful than our classmates that went to college - trade school will offer kids a real career and path to making money. We need good car mechanics, plumbers, electrician etc. and those jobs pay well and lead to self employment. Look around. Are your kids or you kids friends that went to college actually working in their chosen degree?? Every friend and young relative of mine that went to college is not working in the field of their degree and most of them have a job they could have gotten without a college degree - College today is very overrated and I believe it has been pushed in order to indoctrinate those kids that did not get fully indoctrinated in grades K-12. I call college communist finishing school - ARTICLE

Saving The USA Part 1 and Part 2 by Lex Greene - PART 1 PART 2

