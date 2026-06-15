Sasha Latypova/Ed Dowd/Paramount Merger/Greenpeace/Reggie Littlejohn/Half of US purchase power stolen
Monday, June 15, 2026
3-Part Told-You-So: 1) Bobby rumored to resign; 2)”covid” was a chemical aerosol; 3)Ukraine biolabs have been US DOD property for 20+ years. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE
Since Lockdowns, a 12% GDP Loss; Half of US Dollar Purchasing Power Stolen - if you are a data hawk there is plenty here to prove how we are being literally raped financially and I believe it is being done on purpose, but I digress. If you get bleary eyed from the charts and data read the statements below the last graph. But do try to digest as much of the data as you can. Thanks to Brent B. - ARTICLE
The interview below briefly discusses this article by Jeffrey Tucker
Edward Dowd: The Covid Jab Is the Greatest Scandal in U.S. History - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are 2 short snippets and a link to the full interview at the bottom of the article)
DOJ Approves Paramount Merger - CA Still Reviewing - This is a HUGE problem. One thing this article fails to mention is this deal is being brokered by David Ellison and his father Larry Ellison. Larry Ellison who created Oracle for the CIA and is working on the surveillance of every person on earth. He is evil to the core. He actually said when everyone is monitored they will behave. He is also closely associated with Trump and his administration along with other evil doers like Same Altman (OpenAI), Peter Thiel (JD Vance’s gay billionaire mentor since JD’s college days). This merger was approved because of Larry Ellison and his son David and for no other reason. Believe me neither of the Ellisons are doing this for good reasons. This is one fight I hope CA wins but we all know money rules the day and the Ellisons have plenty of money - ARTICLE/AUDIO (23 secs.)
Just in case you do not believe the Ellisons are involved (I have been watching this merger and I am not surprised the corrupt DOJ has approved it)
David Ellison is the son involved in the Paramount merger. He is the CEO of Paramount Skydance and the son of Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle who provided significant financial backing for the acquisition. (Significant financial backing? Wonder who he bought to make this happen.)
Larry Ellison also owns TikTok. The Ellisons and their buddies are buying up media in order to deliver unfettered the lefts narrative. As if they don’t already control most of it but they want all forms of communication…..movies, music, social media.
Larry holds a controlling stake in Paramount Skydance (nearly 50% where his son is CEO), the media conglomerate formed by the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. His portfolio includes a significant stake in Tesla (over 15 million shares), 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lānaʻi. Did you see that??? 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai folks!!! If you weren’t suspicious of the fire before you surely should be now.
The History of Greenpeace: The Evolution of Green Extremism - ARTICLE
Reggie Littlejohn on Digital IDs and the World Health Organization - 9 min. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Can't say this often enough, wish the whole damn concept of contagion and vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it's just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.