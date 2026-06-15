3-Part Told-You-So: 1) Bobby rumored to resign; 2)”covid” was a chemical aerosol; 3)Ukraine biolabs have been US DOD property for 20+ years. by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

Since Lockdowns, a 12% GDP Loss; Half of US Dollar Purchasing Power Stolen - if you are a data hawk there is plenty here to prove how we are being literally raped financially and I believe it is being done on purpose, but I digress. If you get bleary eyed from the charts and data read the statements below the last graph. But do try to digest as much of the data as you can. Thanks to Brent B. - ARTICLE

The interview below briefly discusses this article by Jeffrey Tucker

Edward Dowd: The Covid Jab Is the Greatest Scandal in U.S. History - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are 2 short snippets and a link to the full interview at the bottom of the article)

DOJ Approves Paramount Merger - CA Still Reviewing - This is a HUGE problem. One thing this article fails to mention is this deal is being brokered by David Ellison and his father Larry Ellison. Larry Ellison who created Oracle for the CIA and is working on the surveillance of every person on earth. He is evil to the core. He actually said when everyone is monitored they will behave. He is also closely associated with Trump and his administration along with other evil doers like Same Altman (OpenAI), Peter Thiel (JD Vance’s gay billionaire mentor since JD’s college days). This merger was approved because of Larry Ellison and his son David and for no other reason. Believe me neither of the Ellisons are doing this for good reasons. This is one fight I hope CA wins but we all know money rules the day and the Ellisons have plenty of money - ARTICLE/AUDIO (23 secs.)

Just in case you do not believe the Ellisons are involved (I have been watching this merger and I am not surprised the corrupt DOJ has approved it)

David Ellison is the son involved in the Paramount merger. He is the CEO of Paramount Skydance and the son of Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle who provided significant financial backing for the acquisition. (Significant financial backing? Wonder who he bought to make this happen.)

Larry Ellison also owns TikTok. The Ellisons and their buddies are buying up media in order to deliver unfettered the lefts narrative. As if they don’t already control most of it but they want all forms of communication…..movies, music, social media.

Larry holds a controlling stake in Paramount Skydance (nearly 50% where his son is CEO), the media conglomerate formed by the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. His portfolio includes a significant stake in Tesla (over 15 million shares), 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lānaʻi. Did you see that??? 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai folks!!! If you weren’t suspicious of the fire before you surely should be now.

The History of Greenpeace: The Evolution of Green Extremism - ARTICLE

Reggie Littlejohn on Digital IDs and the World Health Organization - 9 min. VIDEO

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