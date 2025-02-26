Open Letter to RFK Jr. from Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

Bill Filed to Get U.S. Out of United Nations by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Cancer Is Not a Disease - It's a Survival Mechanism (2009) - very interesting perspective. In this day of lies and deception by the medical cartel we need to always be open to different concepts…..that is what REAL science is about. I personally believed for a long time that colds and flu are the bodies way of cleaning out the garbage and it happens generally in the winter when our exposure to sun is low. Just my own opinion. ARTICLE

UNSTOPPABLE STORM - I have been around too long and have seen us get burnt way too many times to get elated over the past month. Happy? Yes. I am a wait and see kinda gal. My mother told me years ago and many times throughout my life that "when it seems too good to be true it generally is not what you think". Especially when I begged for money as a child to buy one of Lassie’s puppies. Mom didn’t have the heart to tell me that Lassie was a male dog. Now don't get me wrong I am happy with most of what Trump is doing (I am still very concerned over his view on the COVID jab) but we need to stay focused and pay close attention. But YES I do sleep better at night since January 20, 2025. But let’s not forget Trump is but one man and the real power and authority is at the state level and with the people of each and every state. ARTICLE

CCHF Public Comment on REAL ID (Docket NO. TSA 2023-0003 / RIN 1652-AA77) - this article is a public comment submitted against REAL ID by Citizens Council for Health Freedom - this is a hill worth dying on. If we give in to this scheme we will only have ourselves to blame when we have totally no freedom or privacy left. REAL ID is unconstitutional and it is not mandatory (yet). There is no vacation or entry to a government site important enough to give in on this issue. If people would just stand together and resist this communist agenda we win. I blows me away to see how many people are so afraid to say NO but so easy to give up their freedom. Just the fact that are using several different formats on these REAL ID cards all of which include a STAR…….does “your papers please” ring a bell??? ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Halts CDC Flu Vaccine Campaign - I live for the day he 1. end the PREP Act(allows pharma, doctors, hospitals to kill with no consequences) 2. ends pharma advertising on TV 3. proves all vaccines create more health problems than they solve (which will hopefully end the childhood vaccine schedule) 4. ends the 1986 Act (that allows big pharma to kill with no consequences). ARTICLE

DOGE: NSA’s Secret Chat Room, Taxpayer Dollars Fund Dirty Discussions - another unconstitutional agency set up to steal our freedom and privacy. SHUT ER DOWN - ARTICLE

