I was wrong: the miscarriage rate after mRNA shots was not 82%, it was increased by 430%! by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

WHO Runs Pandemic Simulation ‘Exercise Polaris II’ by Jon Fleetwood - There have been numerous simulations over the years but when push came to shove they proved to be totally worthless. The WHO has no legal authority to do anything they do let alone dictate how countries will handle a global pandemic. What we need is for each country to agree to shut down all BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories. It is these gain of function experiments that are dangerous and create the pandemics. Personally I think the real goal of the WHO and others is to kill off as many people globally as they can. - ARTICLE

A friend of mine sent the email below to me. PLEASE join Mr. Gaffney in the fight against the Sharia takeover of our country.

“Frank Gaffney had a program on this week where he shared what they are doing in Texas encouraging all to connect with their leaders to have them sign the www.BanSharia.com . Additional resources are www.banthebrothhood.org , www.USFuture.org , www.victoryCo.org , and www.SecuringAmerica.substack.com

Moderna to Inject 350 People with Experimental mRNA-1982 Lyme Disease Shot as Human Trials Expand - 350 brain dead people. Who in their right mind would ever participate in any vaccine trial? ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING