‘Smart’ Bassinet for Babies Collects — and Shares — Sensitive Data - ARTICLE

Endangerment Species Act Reform: Ending the Weaponization of Regulation Against Energy, Economy, and Environment - ARTICLE

Software vendor disputes NJ governor’s ‘glitch’ claim, says state approves foreigners on voter roll - I think voting machines must be ended but in this situation they are not to blame for illegals being registered to vote - ARTICLE

A few interesting clips from sent to me from Marcus H. VIDEO #1 (4 min.) VIDEO #2 (3 min.) VIDEO #3 (7 min.) I make one correction to the content in VIDEO #3. Obama was not a natural born citizen; that statement is true but not because he was born in another country but because his father was not a US citizen. He was a British subject. In the days of our founders (and nothing has ever been done to change that definition) the FATHER conveyed natural born citizenship to his children. Where those children were born is of no significance. If YOU are an American citizen and your child is born in France that child is a natural born citizen of America. Lets remember that Kamala Harris’s parents were both foreigners when she was born to a citizen of India (mother) and a citizen of Jamaica (father). Again, I state Obama, Harris, Cruz, Ramaswamy, Shiva, Haley, Jindal, RUBIO are NOT natural born citizens (all but Obama were born to parents who both were citizens of another country-BUT FATHER is the key to NBC). They can all run for House or Senate at the state and federal level but should NEVER be voted President or VP. When you do you yourself are part of the agenda to destroy America. One day you might very well see Mamdani or someone just like him running and elected President if we don’t end it now. Muslims should never be able to hold elected office. By virtue of being a Muslim they are anti-American. Doesn’t make them bad people but it should preclude them from entering our country and from ever running for office. When a Muslim becomes an American citizen they swear and allegiance to America and that is against EVERYTHING a Muslim believes in. They are taught from birth that America is the enemy and must be conquered and destroyed. Islam is NOT a religion it is a political system but they use it to infiltrate and conquer. I also would like to remind the people and our elected officials…..when anyone or any organization is working to organize and replace our American government that is a act punishable by fine or up to 20 years in prison or both. We also misuse the term treason way too much. Just because an elected violates the Constitution or does something we don’t like they are not automatically committing treason. and our Congress sits on their butt and does nothing to enforce the law and end this insanity!!! End of story. For clarification see the link directly below.

CHAPTER 115—TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES

Asylum Seeking Sleeper Cells by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

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