Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
5d

"smart bassinet" is even worse. it's also a straitjacket. gives parents the thumbs-up that it's ok to torture your baby. normalizes the idea that parenting is one-size-fits-all and could be managed by the state. "The X-Small Sleep Sack, which had not undergone FDA review before going to market, “could be too tight on the infant and compress vital organs, limit diaphragmatic movement, and result in respiratory compromise.” https://www.happiestbaby.com/products/snoo-smart-bassinet

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