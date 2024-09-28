Kamala/Remdesivir/Lawyer Kamala/Walz goes full blown racist/Who Owns the Housing Market
Saturday September 28, 2024 Truth Bomb
Kamala is acting as if she hasn’t been involved in the current administration. Just like Tim Walz said “we cannot take 4 more years” These are best ads Trump could have - 1 min. VIDEO
Glass Particles Prompt Another Recall of Remdesivir, the Controversial Drug Hospitals Used to Treat COVID Patients - ARTICLE
Did Kamala Harris EVER argue a case? HERE is the answer.
Walz administration goes fully racist with segregated 'retreat' for librarians - as bad as our public school system is now with Walz as VP it will surely get ever worse. No more academics only indoctrination. Unbeknownst to most people indoctrination has always been the foundation for the Prussian education system implemented in this country many decades ago - aimed at manipulating attitudes, behaviors, beliefs not promoting academics. I think anyone that is paying attention has seen this progress over the past 15 years. I have seen it even longer than that - Just look at what we see on the streets. Look at how many of our young people think communism/marxism is preferable to a constitutional republic. They set out to destroy our culture in earnest in the early 60’s. ARTICLE
Who Really Owns The U.S. Housing Market? The Complete Roadmap - this is deep deep dive into the housing market - ARTICLE
KAMALA ACTING AS IF SHE WASN'T INVOLVED:
The leftist media has been training America to accept this for decades. They lead with a hot story, and it stays hot as long as they run it. Then, it disappears! GONE! “Biden, who? Hillary, what? Nothing to see here.”
That’s why Trump repeatedly told the media during his first campaign that they did not make him—rather, he made them!
We need to keep clear heads and maintain our knowledge of recent history.
Invert the l and the k in run death is near Veklury. Looks similar to Valkyrie - What does it mean to be called a Valkyrie? Chooser of the slain Etymology. The word valkyrie derives from Old Norse valkyrja (plural valkyrjur), which is composed of two words: the noun valr (referring to the slain on the battlefield) and the verb kjósa (meaning "to choose"). Together, they mean 'chooser of the slain'.