Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

Meanwhile, New abomination from the Washington compost just dropped on 6-16-26:

Covid vaccine linked to broad protections against heart conditions, Study Finds: https://archive.is/wNc3k

"History: a set of lies agreed upon." —Napoleon

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
2d

Interesting substack (and comments!) on Tom Cotton.

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