Sen. Tom Cotton blames America’s overwhelming resistance to AI data centers on China ‘attempting to manipulate public opinion’ by Leo Hohmann - It is now very obvious that Cotton is a bought and paid for fraud and he needs to be sent back home and out of politics. From the article: “Maintaining America’s AI advantage is vital to American economic strength, diplomacy, national security and military power,” REALLY??? No sir, AI is important for you guys to spy, track and control all of us. China has nothing to do with the push back on AI and the data centers. Give us more credit than that!! Cotton is running again for the Senate in 2026. Sadly he already won the Republican spot for the general election in November. ARTICLE

Ed Dowd: 6 Million More Americans Became Disabled After COVID “Vaccine” Rollout. Why Isn’t Anyone Investigating? - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there is a 4 minute snippet and the full interview at the end is 1 hr.)

Exclusive: Clinical Trial Doctor Published Studies Showing COVID Treatments Worked. Pharma Investors Got The Studies Retracted. - Dr. Hazan also testified at the most recent Senator Johnson Senate hearing and her testimony, in my opinion, was one of the best. ARTICLE

Speaking the unspeakable by Kathleen Marquardt - I also recommend watching the 2 videos with Catherine Austin-Fitts that is referenced in this article - ARTICLE/VIDEO

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