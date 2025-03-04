Anti-Trafficking Expert REVEALS Who the FBI is REALLY Protecting in Epstein Docs | 'WALL STREET!' - 25 min. VIDEO

Some truth about Ukraine that you cannot ignore - 3 min. VIDEO

Why Don't We Talk About The Very Well Documented Organ Trafficking Rings (US-Ukraine-Germany-Turkey-Israel) Preying On Ukrainian Soldiers And Even Children? USAID Funded NGO Ran Organ Trafficking - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

I found this archived article shared in the comment section of the above article. ARTICLE

Carolina fires updates: Emergency declared in North and South Carolina as wildfires force evacuations - gee what a coincidence. Another major fire in Myrtle Beach which has been set up to be a Smart City like Lahaina and Los Angeles. Like I said it is much easier to burn it down and build it back up to the plan than to retrofit an existing city. I expect to hear that Chattanooga has burnt down too. Pay attention people this is not a coincidence. ARTICLE

The REAL (religious) Origins of Social Emotional Learning - as bad as I thought SEL (Social Emotional Learning) was I find in this article it is even worse than I thought. SEL is in every school in every state. It was brought into the federal school system in 2015 with the passage of ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) which I along with Anita Hoge tried to stop because although it was pushed (under the Obama administration) as an education bill it was clearly a mental health bill. Although it was passed during the Obama era it was the Republicans that made it possible. Even the Democrats were surprised it passed but giddy with joy over how gullible the Republicans were to pass it. ARTICLE

Trump signs executive order making English official language of US - my best friends husband came to America with his family when he was 12 years old. He could not speak any English. He was not permitted to enter public school until he learned to speak English. He sat out for 1 year and learned to speak English watching American TV. He was only held back 1 year but he went on to become a very successful business man. That is how it was when I went to school and how it needs to be now. We do no favor to immigrants by coddling them. There are people who have been in this country for decades and still cannot speak English and they also are not successful people. We need to get back to requiring all students that enter American schools must speak English. ARTICLE

Penny Schwinn: Left Leaning Educrat Picked by Trump for Department of Education - living in TN I know about this woman first hand. We fought hard to get rid of her like several other states and now she has been pushed by the leftist education cabal (mostly Republicans) to the highest limits. Believe me with Linda McMahon limited knowledge about education Penny Schwinn will be pushing the buttons. ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Backs Measles Vaccine Without Explaining Recent Outbreak Followed Free MMR Jab Campaign - did RFK Jr. sell his soul??? - ARTICLE

