This interview with CIA targeter agent Sarah Adams and Shawn Ryan is very long but important for Americans to understand. Sarah was the one to expose the fact that the US is sending millions of dollars to Afghanistan DAILY and that money is being fed to the taliban. Sarah in another interview I watched also exposed the fact that the US is paying a stipend to families of Afghanistan people killed during the war but how much is the US giving to American families that lost their loved ones in that same stupid bankers war - 1 hr. 50 min. VIDEO

The Gulf of America - if you watch the press conference President Trump had on Tuesday you heard him speak about changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America - PRESS RELEASE

TO YOUR HEALTH:

Ranking the Top 19 Terminal Cancer Repurposed Drugs - save this article. After you read the article below you will understand why - ARTICLE

AI Sounds the Alarm on Deadly Linoleic Acid - ARTICLE

Bill Gates unleashes plan for new series of gene-based injections that will target Africa - If he really cared about the people in Africa (which he does not) he would take that $40 million and start providing clean water and sanitary living conditions for those living in squalor. - ARTICLE

THIS is why I supported Ron Paul. This country would be a much different (better) country if Ron Paul were President for 8 years instead of Barack Obama VIDEO

Ending the Department of Education: Background - Part 1 - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share