Wednesday January 8, 2025 Truth Bomb
This interview with CIA targeter agent Sarah Adams and Shawn Ryan is very long but important for Americans to understand. Sarah was the one to expose the fact that the US is sending millions of dollars to Afghanistan DAILY and that money is being fed to the taliban. Sarah in another interview I watched also exposed the fact that the US is paying a stipend to families of Afghanistan people killed during the war but how much is the US giving to American families that lost their loved ones in that same stupid bankers war - 1 hr. 50 min. VIDEO
The Gulf of America - if you watch the press conference President Trump had on Tuesday you heard him speak about changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America - PRESS RELEASE
TO YOUR HEALTH:
Ranking the Top 19 Terminal Cancer Repurposed Drugs - save this article. After you read the article below you will understand why - ARTICLE
AI Sounds the Alarm on Deadly Linoleic Acid - ARTICLE
Bill Gates unleashes plan for new series of gene-based injections that will target Africa - If he really cared about the people in Africa (which he does not) he would take that $40 million and start providing clean water and sanitary living conditions for those living in squalor. - ARTICLE
THIS is why I supported Ron Paul. This country would be a much different (better) country if Ron Paul were President for 8 years instead of Barack Obama VIDEO
Ending the Department of Education: Background - Part 1 - ARTICLE
PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Why keep purchasing failure?
Growing up on farms in West Texas, I was amazed at the education I received from wise old men about weather, biology, physics, science, geography, politics, God, and most every other subject. My school studies paled compared to helping birth livestock, starting a cranky old tractor, flooding a thousand-acre cotton field with water, and keeping my mouth shut when I could not improve the conversation. I developed a natural love for learning that led me to want to teach.
In 1981, I received my M.S. degree in Adult Education and have, ever since, been educating and training the products of our public schools in both the workplace and the church.
I believe Nelson Mandela was correct when he stated; “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
I want to improve on Mandela’s statement in this way: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world FOR BETTER OR WORSE!”
Throughout most of my lifetime, government-funded public education and colleges have produced the worst possible outcomes.
... lookin forward to some of these links Karen, in the meantime my 'deep'?! dive earlier yielded this gem of an incisive and prophetic speech from Senator Charles W Tobey on 17 September 1941 concerning the Constitution etc... https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/wake-up-america-the-hour-is-late/ ...