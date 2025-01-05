Shawn Ryan interviews Sam Shoemate who is a good friend of the Green Beret they said set off an explosive outside of a Trump hotel (Matt Livelsberger). This smells more like the truth than anything else we are hearing. You will want to listen to every minute of this interview. 1 hr. INTERVIEW

While You Were Distracted: UN Adopts Pro-Censorship, Pro-Surveillance Treaty - and once again the UN much like our federal government steps outside of its authority. ARTICLE

President Biden Announces Recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom - First Liz Chaney now George Soros and Hillary Clinton - Who will be next? Zelensky?? PRESS RELEASE

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project by Jon Fleetwood - very important article - the DEFUSE Project was also mentioned in the interview at the top of this Substack - I have a lot of information on Project DEFUSE that I saved back in 2022 - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 minute snippet of a longer interview with Dr. McCullough and Mr. Haslam)

Global Warming Fail: Arctic Ice Is 26% Larger Than 2012 - ARTICLE

Rand Paul’s 2024 Festivus Report is Now Under the Christmas Tree - be sure to open the link that has Rand Paul’s full report.. ARTICLE

EXCLUSIVE: FDA lab uncovers excess DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines - so when does the FDA pull the mRNA vaccine off the market???? - ARTICLE