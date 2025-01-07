SHORT CLIPS:

Ben Burquam at an encampment in San Diego - VIDEO

Dr. Mullis (inventor of the PCR) on Tony Fauci - this is a snippet from a longer interview. Is it a coincidence that Dr. Mullis died just months before the COVID scamdemic and fraudulent use of the PCR test that he invented? VIDEO

Video: Denis Rancourt: There Was No Pandemic, It Was the State That Killed Granny - this guy is a highly respected scientist and he is the real deal folks - VIDEO

The extinction of the human species - VIDEO

Weather Modification (report from 9 years ago) VIDEO

Vietnam and Autism - VIDEO

Most states adopted Real ID in 2019 (not all but most). Unless the start date is pushed out again the new date that requires Real ID is: May 7, 2025. A Real ID will have a compliant star. In TN a Real ID driver’s license will have a gold circle with a star inside the gold circle. Doesn’t this remind you of a time when people had gold stars sewn on their clothes and were asked for their papers in order to move about??? In NJ a Real ID will cost $35 which is $11 more than a regular drivers license. In TN we are told there will be no additional cost. A Real ID is NOT mandatory. You can choose to have a regular driver’s license but if you wish to travel domestically you will need a valid US passport. They say proof of citizenship is required to apply for a Real ID. No problem the illegals will just get a regular license (no proof of citizenship required) and continue to vote. There in lays the rub……they probably make Real ID MANDATORY and use the excuse that illegals are getting regular driver’s licenses and voting. This may be the reason Real ID has not taken off since it was passed into law in 2005. Those leftists do not like asking people to prove they are citizens. Well I am a citizen and I will not be getting a Real ID. I do own a US passport. As we allow illegals to enter our country and roam about freely, including boarding airplanes with no ID at all, Americans are being asked to sign up for a Real ID? If you decide not to get the Real ID be careful when you renew your license. Do not let them bully you. The law states that you can refuse the Real ID. Real ID is a FEDERAL ID while a regular driver’s license is a STATE ID. So why does this Real ID have to be federal in the first place? Because they passed yet another unconstitutional law that no one has refused to follow. Remember: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” Benjamin Franklin. I have made up my mind about Real ID but everyone has to decide for themselves what is best for them.

Be sure to see the requirements in your state. Remember this is a federal law so the requirements will be the same in every state except for what is charged for the Real ID and the choice of several different compliant stars.

AIDS War Historical Documents: The History As I Lived It, & Testimonies Of Dead Friends—A Series To Correct Historical Revisionism - Part 1 ARTICLE

AIDS War History: Extensive, Accurate Account Of How Christine Maggiore and Liam Scheff Unearthed The ICC Scandal--Fauci's NIAID Sponsored Lethal Experiments On Orphans - Part 2 - ARTICLE

AIDS War History: Liam Scheff's Second ICC Article, "Inside Incarnation," NYP, 2005: "I Watched Them Drugging This Little Boy To Death" Part 3 - ARTICLE

