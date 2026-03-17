Short Substack today......2 long videos that are important to watch
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
HAPPY St. Patricks Day - from Karen Quinn-Bracken
May you have love that never ends,
Lots of money, and lots of friends.
Health be yours, whatever you do,
And may God send many blessings to you!
A beautiful rendition of Danny Boy by Maureen O’Hara (thanks to AJ C.) AUDIO
Financial Tsunami Coming Because of Programable Money – Catherin Austin Fitts - this is an excellent interview with USAWatchdog and Catherine Austin-Fitts - 52 min. VIDEO
Meet The Ellisons: Zionists, Technocrats, Moguls - by James Corbett - this guy freely walks the halls of our capitol and has for years and Trump just loves him. We are so screwed. We get crumbs while the loaf is being given away to those that are out to destroy and control all human activity - Take special note to the name of Ellison’s yacht….read it from right to left - 59 min. VIDEO
Are You Shocked? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
So it seems it is once again the American tax payer providing the resources for this billionaire Ellison through the CIA.
Am I shocked?
Yes, frankly, I am shocked. I'm shocked that the American people fall for the oldest Democrat play in the book: Inundate us with their corruption, filth, and criminality to the point that we become numb.
Or, worse, we become stupefied: "It can't be this bad!" "This can't be REAL." "Nobody does that!"
My friends, the Democrat party, and much of the Republican Party are truly Satan's minions.
Power attracts corruptible people. When they have power, they become absolutely corrupted.
So, yes, I'm shocked that so few Americans are duped by this old trick. They are in good company: the good Christian German people scoffed at the truth-tellers who warned of the Nazi Party.
They were just happy the trains were finally running on time.