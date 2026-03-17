HAPPY St. Patricks Day - from Karen Quinn-Bracken

May you have love that never ends,

Lots of money, and lots of friends.

Health be yours, whatever you do,

And may God send many blessings to you!

A beautiful rendition of Danny Boy by Maureen O’Hara (thanks to AJ C.) AUDIO

Financial Tsunami Coming Because of Programable Money – Catherin Austin Fitts - this is an excellent interview with USAWatchdog and Catherine Austin-Fitts - 52 min. VIDEO

Meet The Ellisons: Zionists, Technocrats, Moguls - by James Corbett - this guy freely walks the halls of our capitol and has for years and Trump just loves him. We are so screwed. We get crumbs while the loaf is being given away to those that are out to destroy and control all human activity - Take special note to the name of Ellison’s yacht….read it from right to left - 59 min. VIDEO

Are You Shocked? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING