Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
Mar 18

So it seems it is once again the American tax payer providing the resources for this billionaire Ellison through the CIA.

Reply
Share
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Mar 17

Am I shocked?

Yes, frankly, I am shocked. I'm shocked that the American people fall for the oldest Democrat play in the book: Inundate us with their corruption, filth, and criminality to the point that we become numb.

Or, worse, we become stupefied: "It can't be this bad!" "This can't be REAL." "Nobody does that!"

My friends, the Democrat party, and much of the Republican Party are truly Satan's minions.

Power attracts corruptible people. When they have power, they become absolutely corrupted.

So, yes, I'm shocked that so few Americans are duped by this old trick. They are in good company: the good Christian German people scoffed at the truth-tellers who warned of the Nazi Party.

They were just happy the trains were finally running on time.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture