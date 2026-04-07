Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
Apr 7

The largest sleeper cells in America are our American Veterans. Hoo Rah!

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Apr 7

PUBLIC FUNDING OF ISLAMIC SCHOOLS....

It's not a question of whether Islamic schools "should" be funded.

As long as they are within the laws that create funding for PUBLIC SCHOOLS, they "deserve" the funding.

No matter the curriculum.... which can be shown to be very similar to most public school curricula, they are legitimate.

If you don't believe that, go to your beloved neighborhood public school and ask to start an on-campus after-school Christian club for students. The school day is over, you just want to rent a room 2 hrs per week and teach Christian values to students who voluntarily participate.

You'll be REFUSED in this way: By law, the school must allow you do do so. However, they are not constrained on the time frame they allow you to use the property. So, they only let you use it after 5:00 pm. So, how many parents are going to cart their kid back to school on a school evening, then pick them up at 7:00 pm? Precisely ZERO!

What's the school board's rationale? There are "Satanic Clubs" who will charge in and claim the same privileges you are given for their own deeds of nastiness. BTW: these are groups made up of anti-Christian activists such as Jews, cults, and other atheist/agnostic who are activated against Christians. They REALLY are not Satanic in their doctrines, but the more heinous they seem to be the more likely the school will be to create a scenario that is toxic to ALL religions.

What's needed is to halt all funding of public education and return our taxes to the public. The money has caused the enemy the unfettered ability to breed like bacteria. The entire system must be destroyed. It must be replaced by free-market options that range from Homeschooling to schools that teach specific subjects in specific ways that the marketplace will fund.

When you can send your kid to the school of your choice and NOT have most of your local taxes go to the school YOU DON'T WANT, then you'll see better schools.

The military action in Iran and dumping NATO are creampuff jobs for this administration, compared to the bloodbath of shutting off public education's plague on our society.

I'll bet most conservative parents would not even support this because of the personal inconvenience factor. At the end of the day, we are all extremely selfish creatures.

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