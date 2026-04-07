Should Texas fund Muslim Education?/Polio-Biowarfare/AI Lies/14th Facts & SCOTUS/Florida is setting the path forward/Global Depopulation/They Come to Conquer
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Should Texas fund Muslim education? NO!! But they are even in my bright red state of TN they allow Muslim schools to get taxpayer money for vouchers and then they teach their kids to hate the very people that feed, house, clothe, educate and provide medical care to them and all with the same agenda to conquer - ARTICLE
The Polio-Biowarfare Connection by Debbie Lerman - ARTICLE
AI Lies... by Lex Greene - and it truly does lie A LOT. Of course getting people hooked on the convenience of convenience they will believe the lies as they have for decades…..lies in school, lies by our government. Anyone that thinks AI will not indoctrinate at every turn of the corner is not paying attention - ARTICLE
14th Facts & SCOTUS - if you want the truth about the original intent (which cannot be change due to SC opinions or precedent) Lex is a great source. He has truly studied the original intent of the US Constitution better and deeper than most others. I highly recommend supporting his work - ARTICLE
DeSantis Strikes Again & BANS Sharia law In Florida to Crush Domestic Terror Groups - ARTICLE
Florida Just Defeated The IRS With New Silver Tender Law NOW! - listen to the explanation of what just happened in Florida and I want you to understand the federal government has no constitutional authority to classify gold/silver as a collectible and charge 28% capital gain when you sell it. Why? Because our US Constitution clearly states that gold/silver is the only LEGAL TENDER and by doing/saying different violates the Constitution rendering any law to the contrary null and void - What FL just did I hope will end up challenging the federal government on this issue - VIDEO
The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley) - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several videos are included in this article)
At the American Muslims for Palestine conference, they openly discussed their plans to take over America, including through suicide bombings, stabbings, and mass-shootings. - We were warned long ago that one day the flag of Islam will fly over our White House and they are as serious as a heart attack folks. 8 min. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
The largest sleeper cells in America are our American Veterans. Hoo Rah!
PUBLIC FUNDING OF ISLAMIC SCHOOLS....
It's not a question of whether Islamic schools "should" be funded.
As long as they are within the laws that create funding for PUBLIC SCHOOLS, they "deserve" the funding.
No matter the curriculum.... which can be shown to be very similar to most public school curricula, they are legitimate.
If you don't believe that, go to your beloved neighborhood public school and ask to start an on-campus after-school Christian club for students. The school day is over, you just want to rent a room 2 hrs per week and teach Christian values to students who voluntarily participate.
You'll be REFUSED in this way: By law, the school must allow you do do so. However, they are not constrained on the time frame they allow you to use the property. So, they only let you use it after 5:00 pm. So, how many parents are going to cart their kid back to school on a school evening, then pick them up at 7:00 pm? Precisely ZERO!
What's the school board's rationale? There are "Satanic Clubs" who will charge in and claim the same privileges you are given for their own deeds of nastiness. BTW: these are groups made up of anti-Christian activists such as Jews, cults, and other atheist/agnostic who are activated against Christians. They REALLY are not Satanic in their doctrines, but the more heinous they seem to be the more likely the school will be to create a scenario that is toxic to ALL religions.
What's needed is to halt all funding of public education and return our taxes to the public. The money has caused the enemy the unfettered ability to breed like bacteria. The entire system must be destroyed. It must be replaced by free-market options that range from Homeschooling to schools that teach specific subjects in specific ways that the marketplace will fund.
When you can send your kid to the school of your choice and NOT have most of your local taxes go to the school YOU DON'T WANT, then you'll see better schools.
The military action in Iran and dumping NATO are creampuff jobs for this administration, compared to the bloodbath of shutting off public education's plague on our society.
I'll bet most conservative parents would not even support this because of the personal inconvenience factor. At the end of the day, we are all extremely selfish creatures.