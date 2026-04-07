Should Texas fund Muslim education? NO!! But they are even in my bright red state of TN they allow Muslim schools to get taxpayer money for vouchers and then they teach their kids to hate the very people that feed, house, clothe, educate and provide medical care to them and all with the same agenda to conquer - ARTICLE

The Polio-Biowarfare Connection by Debbie Lerman - ARTICLE

AI Lies... by Lex Greene - and it truly does lie A LOT. Of course getting people hooked on the convenience of convenience they will believe the lies as they have for decades…..lies in school, lies by our government. Anyone that thinks AI will not indoctrinate at every turn of the corner is not paying attention - ARTICLE

14th Facts & SCOTUS - if you want the truth about the original intent (which cannot be change due to SC opinions or precedent) Lex is a great source. He has truly studied the original intent of the US Constitution better and deeper than most others. I highly recommend supporting his work - ARTICLE

DeSantis Strikes Again & BANS Sharia law In Florida to Crush Domestic Terror Groups - ARTICLE

Florida Just Defeated The IRS With New Silver Tender Law NOW! - listen to the explanation of what just happened in Florida and I want you to understand the federal government has no constitutional authority to classify gold/silver as a collectible and charge 28% capital gain when you sell it. Why? Because our US Constitution clearly states that gold/silver is the only LEGAL TENDER and by doing/saying different violates the Constitution rendering any law to the contrary null and void - What FL just did I hope will end up challenging the federal government on this issue - VIDEO

The Malthusian Plan for Global Depopulation & Extermination (2011 Exposé by Webster Tarpley) - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several videos are included in this article)

At the American Muslims for Palestine conference, they openly discussed their plans to take over America, including through suicide bombings, stabbings, and mass-shootings. - We were warned long ago that one day the flag of Islam will fly over our White House and they are as serious as a heart attack folks. 8 min. VIDEO

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