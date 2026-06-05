Study linking vaccines to SIDS deleted - I have shared this information regarding Japan numerous times in the past and will share again - Japan proved back in the 90’s that the MMR was causing high number of SIDS in their country. Since they stopped using the MMR Japan today has one of the lowest (top 1-3) infant mortality rates of any country. The US doesn’t even make the top 20. So why has the US ignored this proof? Beause in Japan they actually care about the life and longevity of their citizens. The US puts the best interest of big pharma and their big bucks before human life. Humans are replaceable (of course not so much since the COVID jab). Japan also recommends not vaccinating until after 2 years of age. ARTICLE

California Democrats Just Voted to Make It Illegal for Journalists to Expose Fraud - Geez, not too obvious now is it. CA one of the most corrupt states in America shows its true colors in bold technicolor - ARTICLE

Bill Gates Spent Millions Making You See Mister Rogers and Epstein Knew What He Was Hiding - my money says Gates will come out smelling like a rose. Even if his Mister Rogers facade (I never considered him in the same boat as Mister R) is destroyed he will walk away unscathed. The only way to stop these psycho criminals is to end ALL 501© tax exemptions. They are totally unconstitutional and must be ended. ARTICLE

“EBOLA IS A BUSINESS”: What Congolese Living Near the Outbreak Are Saying - There is NO EBOLA in the US and if it does show up you can bet it will be because our own government brought it here in order to lock us down again and increase the bottom line for big pharma. ARTICLE

Tennessee saw one of the very few true constitutional Republicans in our Tennessee House. I had the privilege to work with Representative Bud Hulsey and while you may not live in TN his presentation on the nullification process legislation is one that all Americans need to hear. My orginization, TN Citizens for State Soveriegnty, was created in order to help Representative Hulsey and Senator Bowling get this bill passed. But you see the RINOs in our assembly would rather bow down to an out of control federal government than to stand up for our Constitution. Why? Because they have no spine. They are cowards. Representative Hulsey is one of the very few forward thinking legislators in Tennessee. I will miss Bud Hulsey with ever fiber of my being. I not only think he is a treasure to the state of Tennessee he has become a good friend. Thanks to my partner David Vance the host of TN Informer for creating this tribute to good man. VIDEO

New World Order is here and in your face: Critical timeline exposes freedom-killing plot quietly empowered by emerging digital beast system - ARTICLE/VIDEO (20 min.)

Trump Admin to ‘Re-engage’ with Bill Gates’ International Vaccine Syndicate Gavi After Kennedy Pulled Funding Last Year (Video) - THIS IS COMPLETELY INFURIATING and TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. Trump and members of his administration are very concerning. It looks like he thinks we are so brainwashed that anything he does we will accept. NOT TRUE!! I want to see Gates behind bars and stripped of his tax exempt status not getting tax payer dollars to kill people. I am VERY disappointed with Trump at this point. ARTICLE

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