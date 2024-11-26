As promised yesterday Dr. Yeadon released his Silver Bullet video by Dr. Michael Yeadon and Tim West - ARTICLE/VIDEO (21 min.)

Role of Ralph Baric as source of SARS-CoV-2 resurfaces in remarks by Robert Redfield; Why is Baric and his lab so wealthy? by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Tell the USDA to Keep Livestock Vaccine Trials in the Lab & Out of Our Food! SEND EMAIL

Understanding Climate Change: 97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them PART 1 (of 3)

9 Shocking COVID Truths They’ll Never Admit to You - ARTICLE

Trump’s Controversial Surgeon General Pick Faces Backlash Over Past Vaccine, Double Masking, and Social Media Censorship Comments - I will never understand this choice. Perhaps I really do understand. - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share