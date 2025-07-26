Due to the recent death of my beloved husband I will only post on Substack occasionally (rarely). There will no longer be a daily Truth Bomb. My Substack archives will remain in place and accessible. Thank you for your support over the past 3 years.
I make the following recommendations for you to follow if you want the facts and the truth:
Children’s Health Defense - The Defender
I followed many, many more than the list above but so not to drown you in emails I think this list covers a lot of territory.
Simple v. Easy by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Top UN “Court” Claims All Governments MUST Fight CO2 by Alex Newman -ARTICLE
NIH, Bill Gates Fund Creation of Bioengineered Mosquitoes to Be Released Into Environment: Journal 'Nature' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
Rep. Gosar Reintroduces Bill to Strip Liability Protection From Vaccine Makers from Children’s Health Defense The Defender - we truly need to get behind this legislation -ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 41 sec.)
Sincere condolences, my heart goes out to you in empathy for your loss and grief.
So sorry for your loss, Karen. Please be very gentle with yourself while you grieve. Thank you so much for all of your amazing work to keep all informed and free. God bless you always.