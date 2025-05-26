The Simpsonwood Scandal With Dr. Andrew Wakefield - hidden truth regarding the truth about vaccines -there is also information on a very important 2 day conference to expose what they did at Simpsonwood with a huge line up of great speakers. The event will be held in Georgia June 7-8, 2025 - VIDEO (starts at the 5 min. mark - 27 min. interview)

Whites Punch Back. Europe Staggers to its Feet. Western Civ Roars. by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several very short videos)

Your DNA from bankrupt 23andMe now belongs to Big Pharma by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - I shared about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the past and they are involved in the AI industry along with pharma……would could possible go wrong now that they have the DNA of millions of people. ARTICLE

Twin Babies Die a Week After Receiving 3 Vaccines, Police Interrogate Parents - this is happening more than people realize. You might want to also look at some of the Related Articles at the bottom too - ARTICLE/VIDEO (32 min.)

Cities nationwide are quietly deploying facial recognition technology to track your every move - and Americans just sit back and let this happen - it is NOT about safety folks - ARTICLE

Amazon/Etsy Sell Assassination Gear - ARTICLE

Father Of DC Shooting Suspect Was Democrats' Honored Guest At Trump Congressional Address - so this is the kind of people invited to our capitol by the Democrats. You can be sure he is a radical that created a radical hate filled child. The left does not associate with conservative people - I would also like to know if this guy is in America legally - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share