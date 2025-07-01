Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court. - ARTICLE

China Builds H5N1 Bird Flu Clone 13x More Deadly Than Natural Strain: Journal 'Emerging Microbes & Infections' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

RFK: Wearables are a Key to the MAHA Agenda, Making America Healthy Again - very interesting and true article. Don’t let the title deceive you - RFK does not need for every American to wear a wearable to determine why children have autism or people are fat…..so what is the REAL motivation?? ARTICLE

CNN’s Scott Jennings rips liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan for nationwide injunction hypocrisy: ‘Some of these folks really are hacks’ - this short video of Kagan from 2022 shows without a doubt that our SC is no longer non-partisan and some of the Justices need to be removed for “bad behaviour.” ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Is Everyone Stupid Now? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share