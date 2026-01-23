Did a Minneapolis Daycare Fraudster Become a Somali Senator? - ARTICLE

He Rode 14,400 Miles to Stop the COVID Shots in California - a great story about a great man. The info he collected along the way paints the true story about this killer vaccine. - ARTICLE

Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims - ARTICLE

Deep Tech Wireless Synthetic Telepathic Technology, Remote Neural Monitoring, Mind Controller, Voice to Skull [V 2 K], Neurotechnology and Wireless Direct Energy Weapon, Psychotronic Cyber Crime Technics

Coming Clean Beyond the Fiscal Cliff by Catherine Austin Fitts - if it was this bad 20+ years ago one can only imagine how bad it is today - ARTICLE

WHO Vows ‘There Will Be Influenza Pandemics in the Future’ by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

In Davos, Globalists Double Down on ‘Incremental’ Push for New World Order at WEF by Alex Newman - ARTICLE

While You Were Watching Davos, They Were Rewiring Your Child - there has been a push for CBE for decades. In the 90’s it was stopped due to parental push back - But to be honest Horace Mann brought Prussian education to Massachusetts in 1852 and CBE is Prussion education. So it has been the game plan from the start - ARTICLE

