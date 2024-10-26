Sovereignty Coalition Summit 4 - Frank Gaffney, Reggie Littlejohn, Dr. Francis Boyle, Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Ralph Norman, Dr. Joe Wolverton, TN Rep. Bud Hulsey, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Andrea Nazarenko, Lisa Miron, Alex Newman, Dr. Kat Lindley, and Brian O’Shea, Joe Gebbia - Sovereignty Coalition is a international/national/state level organization fighting to protect sovereignty. 1 hr. 50 min. VIDEO

Trump Considers 'No Income Taxes at All': New York Times (Video) - If Elon makes good on his proposal and shuts down the majority of the 3-letter agencies we will not need the money they rob the American people of each year - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay - ARTICLE

Kamala Harris Admitted to Law School Through ‘Adverse Experiences’ Program, Though Parents Were Tenured Professors - oh yeah and she was so bright she failed the bar on her first attempt and I would not be surprised if those sponsoring her didn’t pull strings to get her through the next time she took the exam. Heck she is such a liar perhaps she never passed the bar at all. But how does someone who has wealthy parents, no disability or hardship to overcome get this prestigious award without someone pulling strings for her?? - ARTICLE

[COPY] Stephane Bancel: Cancer is listed in the PATENT as an outcome of contamination with DNA Fragments - ARTICLE

The Political Economy of Autism by Toby Rogers - ARTICLE

