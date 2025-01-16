SOVEREIGNTY COALITION SUMMIT #5 WILL TRUMP 2.0 MAKE AMERICA AND HER SOVEREIGNTY HEALTHY AGAIN?with Frank Gaffney, Reggie Littlejohn, Dr. Malone, Dr. Tennpenny, Dr. Kat Lindley, Summer Ingram, Kris Ullman, Karen Bracken, Ron Armstrong - 1 hr. 30 min. VIDEO

Moderna's only real "FDA approved" product, an RSV mRNA injection is a failure by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Says He Will Only Be Back In The Event Of "An Unexpected Event In The Next Few Days," Which He Then Calls "Totally Possible" - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project - I had shared this before but it resurfaced again so I felt it important enough info to share again - ARTICLE

HUGE: Sweden to REVOKE citizenship for gang criminals - We used to deport people and we need to start doing it again. Giving an immigrant American citizenship is a gift that when abused should be revoked - ARTICLE

